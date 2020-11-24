With the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the region skyrocketing, frontline workers are stretched thin.
“What can we do as a community, what can we do as a region to show our love and support?” said Andy Dietrich, the former chair of the Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce and one of the minds behind the Region AHEAD initiative. AHEAD stands for Appalachian Highlands Economic Aid Directory.
Region AHEAD has served as a resource for small businesses in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia during the pandemic, and now Dietrich hopes local economic officials can turn their attention to galvanizing support for essential workers, including hospital staff, firefighters, caregivers, janitors and teachers.
To that end, local officials are launching a campaign on social media, and encouraging members of the community to provide some degree of emotional or physical support for frontline caregivers. Organizers have created a sharable graphic on social media that says “Thank You, Healthcare Heroes” that bears the hashtag #ThankAHeroBeAHero.
Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, said organizers are asking people to use the graphic as a profile picture, share it on social media or find safe ways to put those words into action.
“Find ways to do something nice with all those folks who are working countless hours,” she said.
Dietrich said Region AHEAD, which also publishes an online directory of small businesses, has about 300 business contacts who may already be providing promotions to essential workers in the area. Dietrich hopes to gather information about those efforts and publicize them online and through social media.
Region AHEAD has multiple partners across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, including representatives from the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, local media outlets and chambers of commerce.
As total hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities continue to hover above the 200 mark, Dietrich said people in the community can show basic support by simply wearing masks, social distancing and practicing good hygiene.
But other forms of assistance can include writing thank-you notes to hospital staff, giving personal shoutouts to workers, putting out signs that express support for their efforts and buying food for frontline caregivers.
Dietrich envisions Region AHEAD serving as a conduit for people who want to coordinate efforts to support frontline workers.
“Sometimes when there’s so many different things going on and so many people doing things, it’s hard to figure out where I fit in,” he said.
Dietrich said officials are working to get the campaign off the ground during the Thanksgiving holiday. They plan to take further steps through Christmas to encourage support of the frontline workforce.
“There’s so many people that are heroes,” Dietrich said. “And they need our support as well.”
Earlier in the pandemic, Region AHEAD raised $255,000 through its Local Business Recovery Fund for businesses that were struggling because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The money was dispersed to about 70 businesses in 16 counties in the region.