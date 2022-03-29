The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Northeast Tennessee from Wednesday through Thursday morning.
The weather service said winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph can be expected.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the weather service said in a Tuesday morning advisory. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”
The weather service also said gusty winds will increase the risk of fire danger and fire spread.
Preparedness actions recommended include secure outdoor objects, and motorists should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.