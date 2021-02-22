The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory for most of the East Tennessee Mountains and the foothills this morning.
Windy conditions with gusts up to 60 mph will continue this morning, according to the weather service in Morristown.
A line of heavy showers will move through the region this morning bringing high winds and wind gusts.
“The heavy rain and high winds will end by late morning,” the weather service said. “When traveling, be prepared for sudden gusts of strong winds. Keep a firm grip on your steering wheel and slow down.”