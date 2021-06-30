A flash flood watch is in effect for the region from Thursday through Friday morning as rain and thunderstorms are expected, according to the National Weather Service in Morristown.
The weather service said a slow moving cold front will produce widespread showers and thunderstorms from Thursday morning through Friday morning.
“Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be common, but local amounts of 4 to 5 inches could occur in the northern plateau and higher terrain of Southwest Virginia and the East Tennessee mountains. This will likely result in some localized flash flooding,” the NWS said Wednesday afternoon.
The weather service urges motorists not to drive into flood waters, saying most flood deaths occur in vehicles.