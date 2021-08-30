The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a flash flood watch for parts of Northeast Tennessee from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.
The watch area includes Greene, Washington, Unicoi and Carter counties.
“Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida will affect the region Tuesday and Tuesday night. Portions of extreme Northeast Tennessee should expect one to two inches, with locally higher amounts,” the weather service said Monday afternoon.
The NWS urges motorists to “turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”