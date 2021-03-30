The Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region is under a flash flood watch from this afternoon through Wednesday evening as another round of heavy rainfall will move through the area.
With the ground already saturated from the weekend’s storms, the National Weather Service in Morristown said “any additional heavy rain could cause river rises or the potential for isolated flash flooding.”
Rainfall amounts between 1 and 3 inches are expected through Wednesday evening.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. The weather service said if motorists come to a closed or flooded road they should turn around.