State and local officials announced a three-year, $25 million state grant on Monday for a community collaborative pilot project they say is aimed at helping more than 1,000 families escape poverty in a 10-county region of Northeast Tennessee.
The grant is being awarded by the Tennessee Department of Human Services and will expand the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program funding in the region through an initiative that includes resources from community service partners such as the First Tennessee Development District, Ballad Health, Frontier Health, Families Free, East Tennessee State University and others.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, who serves on the governing board of the FTDD which will oversee the fiscal oversight of the state grant, said the program will be supervised by an organization called STRONG Accountable Care Community. He said officials with STRONG ACC helped to put together the proposal that has landed one of the largest grants of its kind in the region’s history.
“This is a historic and transformational grant,” Grandy said.
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, noted the grant is designed to “put money where it is most needed … in the hands of struggling families.”
Mark Cruise, director of STRONG ACC, said the program is a collaborative effort using a myriad of resources and counseling to help lift working families out what is often multi-generational poverty.
“We are coming together in collaboration to offer a systemic solution to systemic problems,” Cruise said during a news conference at FTDD’s headquarters in Johnson City.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, said the idea for the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative grant originated when he and his colleges in Nashville learned that more than $741 million in TANF reserve funds were not “being used to help needy families.” He said the local grant is the product of “teamwork” between state lawmakers and area service providers. He said the pilot project in Northeast Tennessee will address four major areas:
• Providing assistance to needy families with children so they can live in their own homes or the homes of relatives.
• Ending dependence of needy parents on government benefits through work, job preparation and marriage.
• Reducing out-of-wedlock pregnancies.
• Encouraging the formation and maintenance of two-parent families.
State Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, helped lead the legislative efforts in Nashville to secure the grant for the STRONG ACC program. He said one of the goals of the pilot project is to help “working families in Northeast Tennessee to keep working and not slide down a financial cliff.”