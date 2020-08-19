Northeast Tennessee reported a record number of new recoveries on Wednesday, bolstered by the 145 recoveries reported in Washington County alone.
There were also two more deaths reported, one each in Sullivan and Washington counties.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 140 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 5,309.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 28.75, Greene 26.37, Hancock 8.67, Hawkins 27.04, Johnson 59.44, Sullivan 16.33, Unicoi 19.99 and Washington 22.03.
- 55 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There were two new deaths reported on Wednesday, one each in Sullivan and Washington counties.
- 255 new recoveries for a total of 2,327.
- 2,927 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 31, Greene 26, Hancock 0, Hawkins 21, Johnson 9, Sullivan 9, Unicoi 7, Washington 37.
- Active cases by county: Carter 505, Greene 459, Hancock 57, Hawkins 434, Johnson 301, Sullivan 265, Unicoi 114, Washington 792.
Data analysis
There were a record number of new recoveries on Wednesday, with most (145) coming in Washington County, which still has the most active cases. The new recoveries brought the region's total recoveries to 2,327 — 43.8% of all cases. Despite the record recoveries, only two counties — Sullivan and Washington — saw their active case counts decrease.
Overall, the region's active case count decreased by 117, which is a record. The drop also brought the region's active case count below 3,000, and is the third consecutive day of decline. Carter and Washington counties are the only counties with more than 500 active cases, though Greene County is nearing that mark with 459.
Two new deaths were reported in Sullivan and Washington counties, bringing the region's total to 55. Wednesday's fatalities bring the weekly toll to 10, just three below the weekly record set between Aug. 3-9. Just over 52% of the region's deaths have been reported since Aug. 3.
There were more than 2,000 tests reported on Wednesday, and the positive test percentage was 7.69%.
29 inmates test positive at Sullivan County jail
The Kingsport Times News reported on Wednesday that 29 inmates at the Sullivan County Jail had tested positive for COVID-19.
This comes after one sheriff's office employee tested positive for the virus earlier this week. Of the 40 tested, there was a nearly 75% positive test rate. All of the inmates tested had displayed symptoms of COVID-19.
Our partners at the Times News have more: https://bit.ly/3geckHU.
Carter County
Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett said during a Health and Welfare Committee meeting on Tuesday that the county would see an additional 74 cases added to its total on Wednesday due to an error by the health department that misattributed where those cases were. On Wednesday, however, no substantial increase was noted.
A spokesperson for the Northeast Regional Health Office said the cases would be added "at some point this week," and that the error was due to people living in ZIP codes that crossed counties.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a slight uptick in novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Wednesday, up one from Tuesday's count.
As of Wednesday morning, Ballad was treating 104 patients for COVID-19 with 23 people in intensive care and 13 on ventilators. The number of ICU patients is up two from Tuesday, while the number of people on ventilators was unchanged from Tuesday. An additional 27 people were awaiting test results.
The system reported 46 available COVID-19 beds, with general patient occupancy across the system at 93.3%. ICU capacity is at 90.7%.
There were 11 new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday: three in Carter, two in Hancock, four in Sullivan and two in Washington counties. There have been 25 new hospitalizations reported this week, an average of 8.3 per day.
Cases among school-aged children
There were 18 new cases reported among school-aged children on Wednesday, mostly in Washington County, which reported eight. Other cases were reported in Carter (three), Greene (four), Hawkins (one) and Unicoi (one) counties.
Mountain Home VA
There were 291 cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home, with 224 recoveries and eight fatalities.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,022 new cases for a total of 137,800 since tracking began in March. 135,203 confirmed and 2,597 probable.
- 26 new deaths reported for a total of 1,452.
- 88 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,069 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 18, there were 1,024 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 206 more listed as pending.
- 34,482 new tests for a total of 1.92 million.
- 2,189 new recoveries for a total of 99,085.
Analysis
The number of active infections in the state dropped for the third-straight day on Wednesday, now down to its lowest point since July 25. Since July 26, the number of active cases has flattened, holding steady between 37,000-40,000. July 25 was the last day there were less than 37,000 active infections in the state.
In addition to the drop, the state also reported more than 2,000 new cases for the first time in six days, and the sixth time this month.
The state also reported 26 new deaths, bringing the total since Monday to 86 for an average of 28.6 per day. If that trend holds, this week could see a record number of fatalities.
There were 2,189 recoveries reported in Tennessee Wednesday, bringing the total to just over 99,000. It's likely the state will pass 100,000 recoveries on Thursday.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.