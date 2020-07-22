For the first time since July 12, Northeast Tennessee reported fewer than 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, though four more people were hospitalized in the region.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 38 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 1,742.
New cases by county: Carter 5, Greene -1, Hancock 2, Hawkins 2, Johnson 0, Sullivan 13, Unicoi 2 and Washington 12.
- 14 total deaths in the upper eight counties. None reported on Wednesday.
- 25 new recoveries for a total of 745.
- 983 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- Active cases by county: Carter 161, Greene 126, Hancock 34, Hawkins 94, Johnson 14, Sullivan 203, Unicoi 19 and Washington 332.
- Average number of cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 19.00, Greene 11.89, Hancock 32.51, Hawkins 11.19, Johnson 3.21, Sullivan 13.44, Unicoi 7.60 and Washington 16.84.
Data analysis
The 38 new cases reported on Wednesday is the third time since July 6 — when cases began rapidly increasing — that Northeast Tennessee reported fewer than 40 new cases.
The decrease in cases in undoubtedly a good sign, especially with the number of active cases decreasing in Sullivan County. The region has yet to hit the 1,000 active-case threshold, though the number of active cases across the region has steadily increased in recent weeks.
The state reported more than 1,200 fewer negative PCR tests in the region than yesterday, with every county other than Hancock with a reported a decrease. The Tennessee Department of Health has not yet responded to verification requests on these numbers.
There were 25 new recoveries on Wednesday, with 42.7% of the region’s cases considered recovered.
There have been 252 new cases of COVID-19 this week, putting the region on pace to see another record week of new infections. Even with today’s decrease — the second straight day — the region is averaging 84 new cases per day, buoyed by Monday’s 131 new cases.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported on Wednesday that hospitalizations are again back up to 70, with 30 patients awaiting test results. There are 18 patients in intensive care, and 13 on ventilators. On Tuesday, there were 59 people hospitalized — 16 in the ICU and 12 on ventilators. Ballad also said on Wednesday that most of their hospitalizations are concentrated in Sullivan and Washington County.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported four new hospitalizations in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday. Two each in Carter and Washington County. This week, there have been 18 new hospitalizations, and 78 since the start of the month.
Schools
Greene, Sullivan and Washington County all saw their 14-day average cases per 100,000 decrease slightly, though all remain in the districts’ defined “red zone” of substantial community spread. Greene is technically in the red for the first time, as their reopening plan said they must see at least 11 cases per 100,000 for three consecutive days, and today is day three.
Hancock, Johnson and Unicoi all increased slightly from yesterday, with Johnson and Unicoi remaining in the yellow zone. Hancock is at 32.51 cases per 100,000, though they do not have defined threshold in their reopening plan.
- Carter and Hawkins County saw their rate stay the same, with Carter still in the red. A “” denotes which counties are in the red.
Nursing homes
Five residents of Christian Care Center of Bristol are hospitalized with COVID-19 the facility continues to deal with an outbreak of the virus.
According to a statement from the center on Wednesday, 35 residents and 13 staff members are in isolation, while five residents are hospitalized. There have been three fatalities and 36 recoveries.
“Christian Care Center of Bristol cherishes and loves all our residents. families and staff,” the statement said. “We are grateful to all of our 122 amazing caring staff members (heroes and angels) who give so much including working the necessary overtime to cover for our current 13 co-workers who are in quarantine and continue to provide the care for our residents. We are looking forward to several staff members to be recovered and out of quarantine later this week and back to work. Our hearts go out to our area hospitals and other care providers who are also facing many difficult challenges in dealing with Covid-19 in our area.”
State officials visited the facility this week to inspect the center, review policy and procedures and interview staff members. According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, CCCB has 120 residents — there have been 66 cases among residents, and 26 cases among staff members. Admissions to the facility have been suspended amidst the ongoing outbreak.
Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation in Johnson City reported a case among its residents on Tuesday, though further testing determined that to be a false positive. Earlier this month, a staff member tested positive and has since recovered.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported two additional cases on Wednesday, with 57 now active. There have been 54 recoveries and one death.
The Mountain Home VA has facilities across East Tennessee, and the VA website does not state a breakdown of cases by facility or county.
coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
2,473 new cases for a total of 84,417 since tracking began in March. 83,582 confirmed and 835 probable.
- 17 new deaths reported for a total of 888.
- 109 new hospitalizations for a total of 3,907 over the course of the pandemic. As of July 21, there were 1,059 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 392 more listed as pending.
- 25,582 new tests for a total of 1,262,993.
- 1,896 new recoveries for a total of 49,748.
Notes
The state reported a single-day record for new hospitalizations on Wednesday, topping the previous record of 94 set earlier this month.
Today’s new case count is the fourth highest of the pandemic, and there are a record number of active infections in the state.