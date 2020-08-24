Northeast Tennessee reported fewer than 30 new novel coronavirus infections for the first time since July 12 on Monday, adding 29 across the region. In addition to the 29 new cases, one new death was reported in Washington County, bringing the region‘s death toll to 69.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 29 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 5,861.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 26.85, Greene 23.37, Hancock 7.58, Hawkins 19.37, Johnson 40.97, Sullivan 19.71, Unicoi 17.19 and Washington 17.67.
- 69 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There was one new death in Washington County on Monday.
- 64 new recoveries for a total of 2,615.
- 3,177 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 9, Greene 9, Hancock 0, Hawkins 3, Johnson 0, Sullivan 3, Unicoi 0, Washington 5.
- Active cases by county: Carter 531, Greene 487, Hancock 61, Hawkins 434, Johnson 292, Sullivan 429, Unicoi 127, Washington 816.
Data analysis
While the low increase is a good sign, it did come on a Monday, and the region tends to see lower case counts Sunday-Tuesday. With Monday‘s low figure, the number of active cases in the eight-county region dropped by 36, down to 3,177.
Only Carter and Greene counties saw their active case totals increase, while Hancock County’s total remained steady from Sunday. Washington County still has the most active infections with 816.
Johnson County saw its largest decrease in active cases on Monday, with its active case count dropping from 307 to 292. It is the second consecutive day of decrease in Johnson County, which saw its infection rate balloon at the end of July.
One new death was reported in Washington County on Monday, bringing the region’s death toll to 69. It’s the first death reported in the region since Friday, when 12 deaths were reported. Last week was the region’s deadliest week of the pandemic, with nearly two dozen Northeast Tennesseans dying.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health on Monday reported a slight increase in novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations, up to 103 with eight more awaiting test results.
Of those hospitalized with the virus, 24 are in intensive care and 19 are on ventilators. Both of those numbers are up from Friday, when there were 22 ICU patients and 14 on ventilators. The number of dedicated COVID-19 beds also dipped slightly, down from 44 to 40 on Monday.
The region reported eight new hospitalizations on Monday, with three in Washington County, two each in Carter and Hawkins counties and one in Greene County.
Cases among school-aged children
There were two new cases in this age-group On Monday, with both in Carter County. There have been 375 cases among children aged 5-18 since the start of the pandemic.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home had 318 cases attributed to it as of Monday, with 256 recoveries and eight fatalities. There are 54 active cases attributed to the Mountain Home VA.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 667 new cases for a total of 144,604 since tracking began in March. 141,591 confirmed and 3,013 probable.
- 21 new deaths reported for a total of 1,588.
- 43 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,421 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 23, there were 868 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 150 more listed as pending.
- 14,085 new tests for a total of 2.05 million.
- 1,987 new recoveries for a total of 106,041.
Analysis
It has been 63 days since Tennessee reported fewer cases than the 667 new cases reported on Monday, and it’s the first time since July 12 that the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.
Subsequently, the number of active cases dropped, down to just under 37,000. The number of active cases rose over the weekend, but has remained constant in the 36,000-40,000 range for much of the last month.
In addition to the drop in new cases, the state reported 43 new hospitalizations. As of Aug. 23 (the latest day for which data is available) there were 868 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tennessee hospitals, which is the lowest reported since July 12.
There were 21 new deaths reported on Monday, pushing the death toll to 1,588. Last week was the deadliest week of the pandemic in Tennessee, with 201 people dying.
The positive test percentage was 5.34%.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.