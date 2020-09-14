Three more novel coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday after the region’s deadliest week of the pandemic last week.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 133 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 7,675.
- 131 total deaths. Three new deaths in NETN: Two in Greene County and one in Washington County.
- 61 new inactive cases for a total of 6,766.
- 778 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 12, Greene 31, Hancock 1, Hawkins 3, Johnson 22, Sullivan 17, Unicoi 4, Washington 43.
- Active cases by county: Carter 100, Greene 105, Hancock 7, Hawkins 27, Johnson 130, Sullivan 168, Unicoi 27, Washington 214.
Data analysis
Just one day after closing on the deadliest week of the pandemic, Northeast Tennessee’s death toll grew by three on Monday, with new deaths reported in Greene (+2) and Washington (+1) counties. Last week, 28 Northeast Tennesseans died of COVID-19.
In addition to the fatalities, 133 new cases were reported across the region. Every county in the region reported at least one new case, with three — Greene (+31), Johnson (+22) and Washington (+43) — reporting 20 or more.
As a result, estimated active cases rose in seven of eight counties and remained steady in the other. Active cases as a whole were up 69 from Sunday’s total, with Washington County (+24) seeing the largest increase. Two other counties, Greene (+11) and Johnson (+17) saw a double-digit increase.
Projected inactive cases increased by 61, bringing the total to 6,766.
Northeast Tennessee counties conducted 1,739 new tests, and had an 8.17% positive test rate.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported 83 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, the fewest since July 25, when there were 76 hospitalizations.
Of those hospitalized, 12 were in intensive care and seven were on ventilators — decreases of three and two from Friday, respectively. In addition to the confirmed cases, nine people were awaiting test results.
The region reported two new hospitalizations on Monday, one each in Greene and Washington counties. Since Friday, the region has only reported eight new hospitalizations, the fewest over a three-day period since July 17-19.
Cases among school-aged children
There were six new cases reported among school-aged children on Monday, four in Washington County and two in Carter County. There have been 740 cases diagnosed among those ages 5-18 since the start of the pandemic, about 9.6% of the region’s cases.
ETSU
There were 12 active cases — 10 students and two employees — connected to East Tennessee State University as of Monday afternoon, though data is not updated on weekends. Last week, ETSU reported 20 new cases, 11 of which are considered active. Since classes returned the week of Aug. 23, ETSU has reported 61 cases of COVID-19 — with 49 considered recovered or inactive.
Twenty-four people are currently quarantined in on-campus housing, which could include positive cases, those awaiting test results or people who’ve been exposed to an infected individual. A total of 178 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed since the university began reporting cases the week of June 28.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs Facility at Mountain Home reported another COVID-19 fatality of Monday, bringing the system’s total to 18.
Active cases, which have been declining since early August, are at 34. In total, Mountain Home has had 398 total cases attributed to it, with 346 inactive cases.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,450 new cases for a total of 174,274 since tracking began in March. 169,130 confirmed and 5,144 probable.
- 19 new deaths reported for a total of 2,097.
- 703 hospitalizations as of Sunday, 14 fewer than Saturday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 36,583 new tests for a total of 2.48 million.
- 156,808 projected inactive cases.
Analysis
The state reported 2,450 new cases on Monday, the most in a single day since July 31.
As a result of the increase in new cases, estimated active cases hit 15,369 — up 1,488 from Sunday. Estimated inactive cases increased by 943, up to 156,808.
There were 19 new fatalities reported on Monday, one day after the state also reported its deadliest week of the pandemic last week.