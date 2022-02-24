ELIZABETHTON — Northeast Tennessee received more than 1.5 inches of rain on Thursday and is in a flood watch until Friday afternoon.
The widespread rain had already caused minor flooding in the area by Thursday evening, but the only road damage reported was in Carter County.
Shannon Burchett, assistant road superintendent for the county, said the washed out road was on Charity Hill Road, off H. Heaton Road in the Siam community.
“We had a tile wash out. It was a tile we had just put in a few months ago,” Burchett said.
Burchett said department personnel were kept busy keeping clogged drainage tiles unstopped and flowing during the rainy day, but there was no other road damage or flooding.
That could change, as more rain is in the forecast.
The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a flood watch for the region through Thursday evening, then extended it through Friday afternoon.
According to the service, the initial rainfall was to diminish, but with a cold front’s arrival, “A slow moving boundary will bring long duration rain to the watch area through Friday morning.”
The flood watch said “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” it said, noting that some low-water crossings could become impassable.
Also, “with saturated soils and high streamflows, the region is vulnerable for flooding. ... Total additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible across the watch area.”