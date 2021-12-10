Region Ahead will be showing the gratitude of the region to first responders for their work during the COVID pandemic. The effort comes on the heels of the organization’s work to thank healthcare workers.
“We know that first responders, such as law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services workers put themselves at risk by serving those in need during the pandemic,” said Andy Dietrich, the organizer of Region AHEAD. “We raised more than $55,000 in donations to provide free meals, free car washes for our healthcare heroes. We also organized special rallies outside hospitals to thank them. We want to follow that up by honoring first responders with gift cards for a free meal at locally-owned restaurants.” Dietrich said the organization raised an additional $22,500 to support first responders.
“The gift cards will be made available to first responders in Carter, Sullivan, Greene, and Washington counties and Bristol, VA over the next few days,” says Dietrich. “In all, 2,054 are expected to receive a gift card for a meal. Thank you to The United Way of the East TN Highlands, The United Way Bristol TN/VA, The United Way of Greater Kingsport, The Greene County United Way, NETWORKS, NETREP, The Kingsport Chamber, The Bristol Chamber of Commerce, The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, Creative Energy, and ARO Creative Inc. for making these two fundraisers a success. It’s just another great example of how when we work together everyone wins.”
“We have wanted to say a special thank you to our first responders ever since we initiated our healthcare heroes’ campaign,” says Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. “Our first responder effort will also support local restaurants who may still be struggling due to the pandemic.”
“While our donations are enough to provide free meals to first responders in some counties of Northeast Tennessee and Bristol, VA we want to thank every first responder in our region,” said Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. “With COVID cases again on the rise in the region, it is obvious that we need our healthcare and first responder workers even more in the coming days to address current and future COVID cases here. If you have not been vaccinated yet, do so. If you have been vaccinated, get your booster shot to reduce the demand on our region’s first responders and healthcare workers.”
“First responders play such an important role in the safety of our lives and their sacrifices over the past 22 months should never be forgotten,” added Bob Cantler, president of the Johnson City/Washington County/Jonesborough Chamber of Commerce.
The $22,500 in donations for first responders was made possible by BrightRidge and Ballad Health.
The Region Ahead alliance was formed in early 2020 to address important issues affecting the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region. The organization’s initial push was to support local businesses and community groups under the name Appalachian Highlands Economic Aid Directory (AHEAD). The alliance raised more than $250,000 to support small business affected by the pandemic. A campaign encouraging residents to wear masks to prevent the growth in COVID deaths was likewise created by the alliance. The alliance was a catalyst for an additional campaign encouraging vaccinations funded by the BlueCross BlueShield Foundation of Tennessee organized by the First Tennessee Development District.