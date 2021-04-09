There were 114 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the Ballad Health hospital system as of Friday — a slight drop from Wednesday — though the census remained above 100 for the third straight day, which hasn’t happened since Feb. 7-12.

Of the 114 people hospitalized, 27 (-1) were in intensive care and 13 (-1) were on ventilators. Those marks, while down from Monday’s peaks, remain well above the totals reported in mid-March, with ICU patients up 50% over the past three weeks and ventilator patients nearly doubling (+85%). The rise in critical care patients mirrors the system’s rapid rise in total patients, which are up 70% since hitting a low of 67 on March 15.

On Wednesday, Ballad reported its most COVID-19 hospitalizations since Feb. 1 with 127.

“As we are seeing an increase in cases, continue to do your part to reduce the spread in our region by receiving the vaccine, social distancing and washing your hands,” Ballad said in a Tweet.

NOrtheast tennessee adds 145 new infections

Northeast Tennessee reported 145 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing its seven-day new case rate up to 128.1 — up slightly from Thursday’s rate, which was the highest reported since Feb. 16.

The area also saw its active case total grow by 43, up to 1,448. It is the highest active case count in the region since there were 1,471 active cases on Feb. 7. Carter (-1) and Johnson (-2) were the only counties in the region to see a reduction in active cases, while Sullivan (18) and Washington (12) counties saw their counts increase by double-digits.

ETSU Health hosting two more J&J vaccine clinics

On Friday, ETSU Health announced two new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics open to anyone 18 and older.

The vaccine will be administered by appointment only on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, April 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. The clinics will be held in the Millennium Center ballroom at 2001 Millennium Place. Patients can park in the adjacent parking garage on the third floor or higher and follow the signage to the ballroom.

Appointments for the one-shot vaccine typically are booked within hours, so visit etsuhealth.org to register now. Those without internet access may call (423) 439-3829 to schedule an appointment.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department on Thursday announced it will host a three-day mass vaccination event at Bristol Motor Speedway next week using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with the capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 people per day.

That site will be open April 14-16 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is open to anyone 18 and older, and appointments — though preferred — are not required. There is also no residency requirement. To schedule an appointment, call (423) 279-2777.