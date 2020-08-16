Washington County commissioners are expected to vote Aug. 24 on a resolution telling Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee that the county does not want political refugees resettled here.
Danny Edens, the chairman of the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee, which approved the resolution in March, said then the measure does not seek to change state or federal law on refugees, but does voice the county’s “opinion” to the governor and state legislative leaders “that we do not accept refugees.”
A vote on the resolution by the full governing board was deferred in March when the County Commission began meeting electronically in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order asking that such business be limited to “essential” items. As a result, Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said some matters that require public comment have been postponed until the board could meet again face-to-face.
Matherly said that opportunity to hear public comment will come when the commission meets in person at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Commissioners will observe social distancing guidelines, which means there will be limited seating for spectators in the courtroom.
The chairman said the commission will follow the rules of the courts in conducting the public hearing, which will require speakers to sign up with a bailiff beforehand and wait their turn to enter the courtroom.
Sending A Message
The refugee resolution comes at the request of state Republican Executive Committeewoman Anita Hodges Taylor, who first appeared before the HEW committee in February to ask Washington County to declare it “does not consent” to a decree by the governor for Tennessee to continue to accepting political refugees from other countries. Taylor said the practice has become an “alarming” burden on state and local taxpayers.
Commissioner Suzy Williams said in March that while it was important to point out that refugees are not the same as other immigrants, she was nonetheless alarmed that refugees are being prioritized above “our local citizens” when it comes to receiving public assistance for housing, food and health care needs.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Jodi Jones — who joined Matherly in voting “no” on the resolution in the HEW committee in March — told her colleagues it might be prudent for the county to wait for the outcome of a court injunction on the federal refugee law before proceeding on the issue.
“I feel we should be very thoughtful about the message we send to our governor,” she said.
Opposition From GOP Leaders
Tennessee’s state lawmakers have expressed their displeasure with a decision Lee made in December for Tennessee to continue accepting refugees. Leaders of the Republican-controlled General Assembly are involved in litigation claiming the federal refugee resettlement program improperly forces the state to spend money on additional public services.
The lawsuit was filed in March 2017. A district court dismissed it a year later, ruling it was speculative for Tennessee to argue it might lose $7 billion annually in federal money if it refuses to spend state money on refugee services through TennCare.
The case has since been rejected by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Actual Numbers
Washington County commissioners heard earlier this year from Drocella Mugorewera, the executive director of the Knoxville-based Bridge Refugee Services Inc., which is handling refugee resettlement in the region. She said Tennessee is responsible for resettling nearly 2% of the refugees allowed into this country annually, and most are located in the Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis areas.
In the past 12 years, 19 refugees have been placed in Washington County. Those refugees were relocated with family members living in the county.
That number includes four who have been placed in Washington County since 2012.
Mugorewera said it takes an average of two years for a refugees to go through the vetting process. She said most are fleeing sex trafficking and religious persecution, or have “been targeted” after helping the United States in Afghanistan and other combat zones.