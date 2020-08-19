A resolution voicing local opposition to refugee resettlement has been removed from Monday’s agenda of the Washington County Commission.
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said the item was pulled at the request of the Republican Party leader who first brought the issue to the attention of county leaders earlier this year.
Matherly said state Republican Executive Committeewoman Anita Hodges Taylor asked that the matter be postponed until a time when precautions for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) would no longer hinder public comment.
Commissioners were expected to vote Monday on a resolution telling Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee that the county does not want political refugees relocated in Washington County.
Matherly said he consulted with Danny Edens, chairman of the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee, which approved the refugee resolution in March, before removing the item from the board’s monthly agenda.
“The issue may end up back in committee,” Matherly said.
A vote on the resolution by the full governing board was deferred in March when the County Commission began meeting electronically in accordance with Lee’s executive order asking that such business be limited to “essential” items.
As a result, Matherly said some matters that require public comment have been postponed until the board could once again meet face-to-face.
Commissioners are scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Monday at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. The board will observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social-distancing guidelines, which means there will be limited seating for spectators in the courtroom.
Matherly said the commission will follow the rules of the courts in conducting the public hearing, which will require speakers to sign up with a bailiff beforehand and wait to be called to enter the courtroom.
Taylor first appeared before the HEW committee in February to ask Washington County to declare it “does not consent” to a decree by the governor for Tennessee to continue to accepting political refugees from other countries. Taylor said the practice has become a burden on state and local taxpayers.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Jodi Jones — who joined Matherly in voting “no” on the resolution in the HEW committee in March — told her colleagues it might be prudent for the county to wait for the outcome of a court injunction on the federal refugee law before proceeding on the issue.
Leaders of the Republican-controlled state General Assembly are involved in litigation claiming the federal refugee resettlement program improperly forces the state to spend money on additional public services.
The lawsuit was filed in March 2017. A district court dismissed it a year later, ruling it was speculative for Tennessee to argue it might lose $7 billion annually in federal money if it refuses to spend state money on refugee services through TennCare.
The case has since been rejected by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Drocella Mugorewera, the executive director of the Knoxville-based Bridge Refugee Services Inc., told Washington County officials earlier this year that Tennessee is responsible for resettling nearly 2% of the refugees allowed into this country annually, and most are located in the Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis areas.
In the past 12 years, 19 refugees have been placed in Washington County. Those refugees were relocated with family members living in the county.