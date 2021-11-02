ELIZABETHTON — A proposed redistricting plan for Carter County and downsizing of the County Commission passed its first hurdle on Tuesday evening when the commission's Rules and By-Laws Committee voted 7-1 in favor of the proposal.
The only opposition came from Mark Blevins. He said he was in favor of the redistricting plan but voted against the measure because he did not support the effort to reduce the size of the commission from 24 to 16 commissioners.
Both the redistricting and the downsizing will be combined into one resolution, which will be presented to the County Commission for a vote during a special called session on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The committee also approved and forwarded a second resolution to the called session that keeps the number of constables at 16.
Rules and By-Laws Committee Chairman Randall Jenkins has held several workshop sessions with the committee to develop the proposed redistricting plan. His objective had been to encourage more one-person, one-vote elections by equalizing the population of each of the eight commission districts in the county.
The plan has accomplished that goal. Jenkins said the redistricting plan has a 2.95% deviation between the most populous and least populous district.
The most populous district under the redistricting plan is the 4th District, which has 7,119 residents. That is 74 residents over the mean for the county, which is 7,045 residents. The least populous district is the 2nd District, which has a population of 6,911. That is 134 residents under the mean.
One of the arguments against the downsizing of the commission was that it would mean more commission and committee work for those 16 who remain. Jenkins revealed his plan to keep the workload from increasing too much. His plan would break the standing committees into two groups. Each of the two commissioners from each district would be assigned to one or the other group. The result would be just one night per month of standing committee meetings.
There are also enough other committees that would require at least one extra committee meeting for each commissioner per month or quarter. There would also be a requirement for about half the commissioners to be members of the always busy Budget Committee.
In addition to make the population of each district nearly equal, Jenkins told the committee that he also tried to eliminate some of the unpopular district boundaries. Those changes included moving the residents of Rittertown to a district closer to Hampton and out of the 2nd District in Roan Mountain. Another change made some mountainous sections a part of the 2nd District, avoiding long drives on mountainous gravel roads to reach polling places instead of easier drives to Roan Mountain.