A busy Johnson City intersection was once home to a thriving business
June Miller Gouge remembers the night when she was awakened by shouts from her two older brothers telling her the family’s grain and flour mill, located just down the street on Browns Mill Road, was on fire.
It was May 12, 1959, and Gouge was 8 years old. She and her siblings made their way out of their family’s home to find the three-story wooden Brown Milling Co., built by her grandfather Joseph A. Brown in 1922, engulfed in flames.
“I remember the smell of the heavy black smoke, and seeing the big orange ball of fire at the end of the street,” Gouge said. “When we reached our parents, my mother was crying. By the time the fire department arrived, the mill was pretty much lost.”
Gouge still has a faded copy of the next day’s Johnson City Press-Chronicle, which featured a multi-color photograph taken by Jimmy Ellis of the burning mill. It was described as the newspaper’s first “color picture of a spot news event” to appear in the next day’s afternoon edition.
According to the newspaper’s account of the fire: “So great was the heat from the blaze that steel girders melted and bent double. Plate glass windows in business establishments across the Kingsport Highway were broken by the heat.”
The report also said many residents of the neighborhood spent most of the night using garden hoses to wet the roofs and walls of adjacent buildings. A thermometer near the scene registered “108 degrees after the climax of the fire.”
Gouge said the mill had ceased operations six months before the fire, and was being used as a warehouse. A Johnson City company, Tennessee Plastics Inc., was storing heating units at the facility at the time.
The loss of the mill was an especially hard blow for Gouge’s mother, Grace, who worked as a bookkeeper for her father at the business for many years. Gouge said her grandfather was seen as “a young visionary” when at age 33 he built one of Tennessee’s first all-electric grist mills.
Joseph Brown operated the flour mill and an adjacent country store with two gasoline pumps until he died in 1940 at the age of 51. His son, Fred, would operate the mill and store for another 19 years.
“I grew up playing in that mill, even around its two grain elevators,” Gouge said. “It seemed to be a big place to me. The men who worked there told us to stay out. It was dirty and nasty, but you don’t think about things like that when you are that age.”
The 1959 fire not only destroyed the mill and its offices, but it also claimed the family’s grocery store that was beside it.
Located at the corner of what’s now North Roan Street and Browns Mill Road, Gouge said the general store and mill offered area farmers a place to grind and sell their grain and to spend some of their profits.
“You could buy nearly anything you needed there from nails to auto parts,” Gouge said.
She fondly recalls being able to buy a Coke at the store for 5 cents, and still having enough change from a dime to purchase her favorite candy.
Gouge said no clear cause was ever determined for the Brown Milling Co. blaze, although fire and insurance investigators speculated the building might have exploded from the combustion of dust and dirt that had collected in the grain storage area.
Over the years, Gouge said she has enjoyed reminiscing with local history buffs and area residents about her family’s mill. Gouge has been particularly keen on sharing her memories with newcomers to the area who are curious to learn how Browns Mill Road got its name.
She also likes to share her family’s farming history in the area, and how nearby Peoples Street got its name.
“It was named for my great-grandmother, Eliza” Gouge said. “Her maiden name was Peoples.”