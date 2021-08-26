From singing on her own weekly radio show to working as a riveter in an airplane parts manufacturing plant during World War II, Jonesborough resident Freda Wilhoit has lived a life of adventure.
And that adventure continues on Sunday, when Wilhoit, a real-life "Rosie the Riveter," will celebrate her 99th birthday.
Wilhoit was born in Greeneville where she worked at the Brumley Hotel and took a bus once a week to Johnson City to perform on her WJHL radio show, “Freda Ricker Sings.” Wilhoit, who loved to sing, once met and sang for big band leader Henry Jerome while visiting New York City.
“He asked me to sing, so I sang, and he told me if he ever decided to take a girl in his band, he’d let me know,” said Wilhoit.
In 1942, at the age of 20, Wilhoit left Greeneville to go to Detroit, Michigan, in search of work.
“There were no jobs around Greeneville, and I had a friend who lived in Detroit, and she’s the main reason I guess I went,” said Wilhoit.
After settling down in Detroit, Wilhoit found work in a car parts manufacturing plant that had switched to making airplane parts to support the war effort. While Wilhoit did several jobs within the factory, her first job was riveting.
“It was during the war and all the plants were hiring, and we became Rosie the Riveter,” Wilhoit said.
Wilhoit continued working at the plant after the war ended as it switched back to manufacturing car parts until she was laid off in 1958. After working a series of odd jobs around Detroit, Wilhoit decided to move herself and her daughter back to Tennessee.
While in Tennessee, Wilhoit worked a number of jobs before becoming a receptionist at the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, where she retired in 1978. Wilhoit spent much of her time outside of work teaching Sunday school to children at Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, which she said began with a girl suffering from leukemia.
“I went to the hospital and had Sunday school with her, so the pastor thought that was a good idea and said, ‘Will you go each week?’ And I told him I would,” said Wilhoit. “And I started going and gathered the children that could walk, gathered them in a room, and we’d have Sunday school with them.”
Wilhoit also met her late husband, Jack Wilhoit, through her daughter while living in the Tri-Cities. The two were married in 1969, and celebrated their 50th anniversary before his passing in 2019.
“It was probably the first online blind date,” said Donna Matthews, Freda Wilhoit’s daughter. “I was working for the airlines in Chicago, and we just got the computers in and they said to play with it. And so I sent a message to Tri-Cities saying, ‘Anyone there?’’ And he answered and I asked him if he would call my mother and give her a message that we were going to go to Texas and I was going to send her the tickets, and he called her and they talked for three hours.”
From becoming one of the women who inspired a WWII icon to teaching Sunday school to sick children and celebrating a 50-year-long marriage, Wilhoit has always liked adventure, and she is looking forward to her next one on Sunday.
“She said she doesn’t mind 99, but she balks at 100,” said Matthews.