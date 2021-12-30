Using an old school for a homeless shelter, providing help for those with mental illness and substance abuse and improving public transportation were among the suggestions readers had for combating homelessness in Johnson City.
Earlier this month, the Press published a four-day series on homelessness called Living in the Shadows. As part of the series, we asked readers for their thoughts on the issue.
Reader Crystal Andersen said a good start would be to determine the reasons for homelessness.
“There is so much more the community could be doing to help,” she said.
Homeless individuals with mental health problems need advocates to help them, Andersen said.
“It is so sad that a good majority of people with mental issues are pushed aside. Some of them can and want to work, but get fired or can’t hold a job in a normal situation,” she said.
Andersen also suggested a group home setting for homeless people, with a work focus, would be a step in the right direction.
A 30-day transitional house plan with a goal-oriented focus was suggested by Sherry Freeman. She also said it would be helpful “if all the available resource agencies were in one central location.”
Freeman is not alone in that suggestion. City officials and service providers have also said that is needed, and that it would help eliminate duplication of services.
A program similar to Habitat for Humanity was suggested by reader Michael Rogers. He said the program could teach homeless individuals construction skills while also providing homes for people.
“Eventually everyone who contributed to the project gets to have somewhere to live while at the same time gaining a skill set that can last a lifetime,” Rogers said.
He suggested organizations could donate materials, and building professionals could train participants.
Reader Paul Tolley suggested the old King Springs school might be used for a homeless shelter. “It’s just sitting empty,” he said.
And Sue Franklin said that instead of building another dog park in town, a park for homeless people could be built with toilet facilities and a shelter.
Angela Bales said homeless individuals who suffer from disabling mental illness have special needs that should be addressed.
“They need an apartment and an SSI (Supplemental Security Income) check like any other disabled person who is able to advocate for themselves.” She suggested the state’s Department of Human Services could have a role in identifying these individuals and getting them help.
Readers also mentioned improvements to the city’s public transportation system could help homeless people who can’t hold jobs because they don’t have adequate transportation.
Reader Brian Posey noted the limitations of the transit system. “Stops at around 6 on weekdays. Does not run at all on Sundays. That may be one little piece in a much larger puzzle,” he said.
And Noel Cliett suggested Johnson City residents would better understand the challenge of homelessness if they would participate in a poverty workshop.
“It is an eye-opener for sure. At least it was for me,” she said.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church is planning to conduct a poverty workshop for the community in the fall of 2022.
Munsey Missions Coordinator Steve Wheeler said the workshop will help community members understand the experiences of the homeless, and will highlight the struggle of accessing services, which makes it difficult to escape poverty.
There are also things individuals can do to help the homeless population, readers said. One is to support the service providers who work daily with homeless individuals, including the Salvation Army, The River and the Melting Pot at Munsey.
Or follow Mona Woods’ lead and get directly involved. Woods said she and a friend started a project a few months ago to provide a Sunday meal, clothing and hygiene items to homeless individuals.
“We fund the majority of the assistance given. We are not rich by any means of the word but we are both blessed and our needs are met,” Woods said.
“A lot of these folks are just going through a rough spot and need a helping hand to get back on their feet. Some are in need of mental health but many are not. Hopefully, with this information, more will actually get involved and be part of the solution instead of complaining about the problem.”
Eric Miller also encouraged people to support organizations and programs that help homeless people.
“I think we all are one event away from being homeless. It’s sad, not everyone homeless is lazy and don’t want to work,” he said. “Continue to show support to organizations that are trying to reach out to these people.”