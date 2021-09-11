Shock, sadness and patriotism were among the responses shared by Johnson City Press readers when asked what they remember most about Sept. 11, 2001.
Some readers also expressed concern for the future, while others suggested it’s inappropriate to focus on our feelings on that day, but instead to focus on the heroes on the front lines of the attack.
Following are some of the responses to our Facebook callout for 9/11 memories.
A flag over Bristol Highway
“I had just seen the towers fall on TV and left to go to work. Feeling stunned to say the least I headed up Bristol Highway and there hanging dead center of the highway was a huge American Flag. Someone had attached it to a crane and extended it over the highway. I wish I could have gotten a photo ... seeing that flag from a distance I will never forget the chills and inspiring patriotism I felt for our country.”
— Betty Jo Eason Benedict
Watching it happen in New York City
“My mom called and said there was a plane crash and the World Trade Center was on fire. I ran to the window of my high-rise office building and could see clear to the towers.
It looked like a small fire. We all stood there as the second plane crashed in. Beyond terrifying. Then we were all told to get out of the building. The city locked down. I lived in Manhattan so i walked all the way uptown from midtown but many of my friends who lived in the other boroughs couldn’t get home. It was a terrifying time, one I, of course, will never forget.”
— Jen Richman
Panic, grief, anger
“Sheer panic, we lived and worked in the (Washington) DC area ... panic to grief to anger.”
— Michelle Missy Brown Cupp
At the Pentagon
“I will never forget that week, a retired firefighter that was at the Pentagon. Our department assisted for several months in Northern Virginia.”
—Jeffrey Cox
Empty skies
“I was an Air Battle Manager in the Western Air Defense Sector (’96-’02). The skies were cleared on 9/11. A never before used NORAD regulation, SCATANA (Secure Control of Air Traffic and Navigation Aids) demanded planes to land or cancel completely.
“We only had a couple airspace violations over the coming days. Basically, it was just farmers checking cattle/fence on southwest border. Normal drug-running aircraft could not try to blend into traffic because there was none! Bizarre!
“Before 9/11, we only had radar near the borders and two fighter bases on alert. The other vast radar assets in the USA did not connect into Air Defense. FAA ran hijackings with our jets talking to US Air Defense on the secondary radio. All that changed. As did our lives. Thank you America for my time of service.”
—Mike Freels
Eerie skies
“I remember parents taking their kids out of school, and how looking at the sky and seeing no planes gave me an eerie feeling.” — Shaun Julian
Never forget
“(I) stayed on the phone with Kristen Martin watching this country change before our eyes. Was difficult to watch but more difficult not to see our fellow Americans as victims and super heroes. Never forget.”
— Wanda Martin
ETSU students remember
“I remember sitting on the stairs outside of the library at ETSU studying before my next class. I overheard a group of people rushing by mention something happening to the trade towers. I packed up and followed them into the Culp lobby where a hundred or more students and faculty stood watching the news on the TVs. We all watched as the 2nd plane hit and cried almost as one. ETSU canceled classes for the rest of the day.” — Rhiannon Penley
“I was sitting in an auditorium class (biology, I think), when someone walked in and whispered to the instructor, who then told us something was happening. Classes were canceled, and I sat on my bed in Lucille Clement dorm and watched it unfold on TV.”
— Cora Lowery
Life changed in a heartbeat
“I happened to be at my parents’ house that cool September day in 2001 that we would soon call 9/11. Daddy was doing something outside but came in to tell Mama and me a man working next door had just told him an airplane had flown into a building in New York City. The man thought he must have heard incorrectly, so Daddy wanted us to turn on the television. We did that, thinking it was a small airplane that had been blown off course, and would be yesterday’s news real soon. Nevertheless, we turned on the television where we were horrified to see a large airliner fly into one of the Twin Towers. Life changed in a heartbeat, as it so often does.”
— Mollie McKay
A nation united
“My lasting memory was how this country came together as proud Americans, as one nation united together.” — Noah Burkham
“When our nation came together as one.”
— Donna Vannada Carrier
Fears for the future
“I was in a job interview I was so distracted and upset I got up and left and I didn’t get the job because I left. Another scenario like that is coming that’s for sure. God bless us all.” Sally Lewis
“A very sad day, and after 20 years we are now more vulnerable to more attacks.”
— Jimi-Catherine Granai
Remember those lost
“I was in NYC. We should remember those lost, but we should never relive it by remembering our own personal stories that day. They don’t matter. Disrespectful.”
— Brandon Gordon
Pentagon Bowl
“I was drinking my morning coffee preparing to go to work and had the news on. I had just sat down a minute to play with the dog before I was to jet out the door and go to work, my everyday routine. My husband was already off to work, he was in construction so he always left early.
“I was watching ‘Live with Regis and Kelly’ and I’ll never forget it. It happened as I was watching … I said ‘Did that plane just crash into that building?’ thinking it was a TV prop of some sort ... some sort of special effect. Immediately, Kelly Ripa says ‘I have breaking news, the World Trade Center has been hit.’ My heart stopped … what I had just seen was LIVE, it wasn’t on a replay, it was live! I immediately called my husband as he didn’t know what was going on, neither did my mother. I went on to work, my mind churning, only to be immediately sent back home as we closed for the day. It was an event that was ever so tragic but, brought Americans together as never before. (Which we so need right now.)
“Fast forward 20 years later ... I have been selected as one of the top 100 female football players in the USA to go to Myrtle Beach to participate in a 9/11 20-years memorial game (the All American Pentagon Bowl Best of the Best). I’m forever honored and humbled to be able to do such. Not only are they having a special event to honor 9/11 we will be doing other events to help the community all week..including the boys and girls club.”
— Jennifer Johnson
Memories from school
“I was in 9th grade newswriting class and we all thought it was a hoax until we saw the second tower fall.”
— Bethany Buchanan
“I was at Lamar school. Kids went home all day and I never really knew what happened until I got home. I was a 5th grader.”
— Chad Fred Bailey