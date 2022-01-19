Charges against a Johnson City man accused of raping a woman after she broke up with him were bound over to a Washington County grand jury Wednesday after a preliminary hearing in Sessions Court.
Wayne A. Morris Sr.’s cases — which include six warrants with a total of 18 charges placed between Sept. 11, 2021, and Dec. 20, 2021 — were all sent to the grand jury.
The woman was the only witness to testify during Wednesday’s hearing before Judge Don Arnold. Through his attorney, Gene Scott, Morris Sr., 56, 2904 Chatham Drive, waived several charges without the judge hearing testimony.
Morris Sr.’s charges
Morris Sr. had been arrested five times before the Dec. 20 incident in which he was shot and later charged. He was able to post bond each time he was arrested between Sept. 11, 2021 and Dec. 20, 2021.
• Dec. 20, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, attempted aggravated kidnapping and two counts of electronic tracking of a vehicle. Bond $100,000.
• Dec. 4, 2021: Charged with violation of an order of protection, aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping and stalking. Bond $42,000.
• Dec. 1, 2021: Charged with violation of an order of protection, contempt of court and harassment. Bond $2,500.
• Nov. 23, 2021: Charged with violation of an order of protection, contempt of court and harassment. Bond $2,500.
• Nov. 20, 2021: Charged with violation of an order of protection. Bond $1,000.
• Sept. 11, 2021: Charged with aggravated burglary, rape and false imprisonment. Bond $31,000.
Testimony
The woman testified that she dated Morris Sr. for about two and a half months, and was even engaged to him for part of that time, before breaking up with him. But after the break-up, Morris Sr. wouldn’t leave her alone, she said.
In the first charged crime — aggravated burglary, rape and false imprisonment that occurred on Sept. 11, 2021 — the woman said she thinks Morris Sr. got into her home by using a key that was hidden outside.
She said her dog woke her up that morning around 11 a.m. and she encountered Morris Sr. in the hallway.
On cross examination by Scott, the woman confirmed that she and Morris Sr. had been on a trip to North Carolina the previous day. But they apparently got into an argument and came back to Johnson City. She had laid down to take a nap when Morris Sr. came into her house uninvited, she said.
She testified that Morris Sr. said to her, “I’m here to get taken care of … you can do this the easy way or the hard way.”
The woman told police she saw a box by the doorway with several items inside, including an orange rope and sexual-type items. She said she was able to get out of the house, but Morris Sr. caught her and raped her. She said that after the sexual assault, she asked Morris Sr. for something to drink. When he went to get it, she ran into the road and yelled for help.
Scott also asked the woman about interactions she and Morris Sr. had after the Sept. 11 incident at her home. She acknowledged that she baked him a birthday cake in October and took it to his house and that he had shown up when she was baptized.
Scott also asked the woman about things she could have done during that incident to get away.
“You could have bitten him,” Scott said. The woman said, “No ... I didn’t want him to beat the crap out of me.”
Morris Sr.’s arrest
Morris Sr. was arrested on all the accumulated charges on Dec. 20, 2021.
Around 6:15 p.m. that day, the woman and her male companion arrived at her Lone Oak Road home and found Morris Sr., hiding beside the residence. Court records allege Morris Sr. attempted to use an electroshock device on the man, who was armed and shot Morris Sr. several times. Morris Sr. was also alleged to have pointed a gun at the couple, but his weapon jammed.
When officers arrived they found Morris had two handguns, two Tasers, a stun gun, duct tape, mace and handcuffs.
He was charged with violation of an order of protection, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, attempted aggravated kidnapping and two counts of electronic tracking of a vehicle in that case.
In a bond revocation hearing earlier in January, police terstified that items found inside Morris Sr.’s truck Dec. 20 included multiple “sex toys,” three handguns, zip-tie handcuffs, leg chains, another pair of handcuffs and drawstring bags police believed could have been used to cover the heads of the woman and her companion.
Officers also found two Tasers with extra cartridges, duct tape, suitcases and $101,000 cash in a couple of bank bags. Officers said they believed Morris Sr. planned to flee the area that night.
Police also said there were three vehicle tracker device boxes, but those were empty.
Investigators later determined that the woman’s two vehicles and her boyfriend’s vehicle all had electronic tracking devices on them.
Morris Sr., who is being held without bond, will appear in Criminal Court later this year.