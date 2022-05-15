After a two-year hiatus, the Ramp Festival made its return to the Flag Pond community on Saturday.

Sponsored by the Flag Pond Ruritan Club, the Ramp Festival is all about the ramp — a North American species of wild onion that grows in parts of the eastern United States and Canada and is only available for a short period of time each year.

Hungry festival-goers gathered at the old Flag Pond school to buy ramp meals, complete with pinto beans, corn bread, bacon, coleslaw and fried potatoes — with or without ramps — for $10. Burgers, hotdogs and nachos were also available.

