A Remote Area Medical pop-up clinic offering delivering free dental, vision and medical care to the underserved and uninsured will be in Gray on Nov. 5-7.
This will be RAM’s fifth clinic in Gray.
To treat as many people as possible, RAM still needs licensed dental and vision professionals to volunteer their time throughout the weekend, including dentists, dental hygienists, oral surgeons, optometrists, ophthalmologists, opticians and ophthalmic techs.
General support volunteers for parking lot crew and set up/break down are also needed.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams.
The three-day clinic, in collaboration with Project Access, Ballad Health, and ETSU Health, will be held at Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.
“Remote Area Medical is glad to help bring free services to those in need in the Gray community,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help those in need.”
Time constraints make it important that patients be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.
The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information about the clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.
Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. This process will repeat on Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7.
RAM encourages everyone who wants services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information.
In response to COVID-19, RAM has developed and incorporated new disinfecting and safety processes.
All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.