ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County man pleaded guilty in Carter County Criminal Court on Thursday to a charge of killing his mother.
John Christopher Ralph, 53, pleading guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Edith Betty Ralph. He had originally been charged with first-degree murder.
Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street sentenced Ralph to 22 years in prison. According to state law, there is no release eligibility for a person convicted of second-degree murder. The law says Ralph will serve 100% of the sentence imposed by the court, less sentence credits earned and retained. But the sentence can only be reduced by a maximum of 15%.
Edith Ralph’s body was found in her residence at 171 Reynolds Road on April 6, 2019, with trauma to her head and several apparent gunshot wounds to her body. Several cartridge cases were also found around her body. Two handwritten notes were also found with the body.
Family members indicated that her son, John Christopher Ralph, lived with her at the residence. His bedroom was at the back of the residence. A search of the bedroom uncovered a box of ammunition. Investigators said the ammunition was consistent with the cartridge cases found around the body. Three other handwritten notes were reportedly found in the bedroom consistent with the notes found with the body.
Investigators said Ralph was not at home during the investigation and family members said it was unusual for him to be away so long. But investigators got a break.
Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said “We quickly found evidence that led us to suspect John Ralph. We learned that he had purchased an airline ticket for Amsterdam that departed Atlanta at 10:20 that evening,” Lunceford said after the arrest. “I don’t even know if we have extradition with Amsterdam.”
On the same day the body was discovered, investigators got in touch with the U.S. Marshal’s Office and provided information on their wanted man. Things also began to move quickly in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Sheriff Lunceford said Ralph was detained and arrested at 9:45 p.m. by officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S Marshal’s Service.
Assistant District Attorney Michael D. Rasnake was the prosecutor in the trial. Ralph was defended by Melanie Sellers of the public defender’s office.