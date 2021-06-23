ELIZABETHTON — The sheriff’s race is usually the hottest race in every Carter County Election. In the 2022 election, the sheriff race will probably once again be the hottest. It will also be the longest, since the challengers in the contest are already campaigning in 2021.
Incumbent Sheriff Dexter Lunceford will be seeking a third term next year. He will be facing challenges from two experienced lawmen: Kim Birchfield and Mike Fraley.
Lunceford is a retired officer with the Tennessee High Patrol, who spent most of his career in the Fall Branch District and patrolling Carter County.
Fraley retired as a lieutenant in the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. He served for 30 years in the department. His career included an incident in 1994, when he rushed to a disturbance in Hampton, only to be shot in his right arm, then in the center of his chest and twice in the abdomen. Fraley was hospitalized for a month, but recovered and continued his career.
Birchfield is retired from the Johnson City Police Department and also served as chief of police of the Gate City, Va. Police Department. Birchfield began his law enforcement career as an 18-year-old in 1978. Birchfield is also a member of the Elizabethton City Council, where he has served for the past 6 years and previously served for 6 years on the Elizabethton Board of Education.
Both Birchfield and Fraley have had recently held some meet and greet events around the county, including a gathering for Fraley at Big Dan’s Barbecue on Monday. Fraley said he plans to maintain a lower presence on the campaign trail for a few months, before picking up the pace heading into the May Republican Primary. “It’s still early, but time will fly by,” Fraley said. He was encouraged by the large turnout at his meet and greet at Big Dan’s, which nearly filled the restaurant. A large number of those attending were retired law enforcement officers. “I am overwhelmed by the support I have been getting,” Fraley said. “I am looking forward to the race.”
Birchfield said he plans to continue campaigning at full speed. In addition to meet and greets, Birchfield has been busy going throughout the county, meeting with voters and discussing his plans on improving the sheriff’s department.
“I started a year and a half ago,” Birchfield said. “I am working six days a week. I’m seeing as many people as a I can. I don’t do any campaigning on Sundays.” Birchfield said he has already put out 40 of the large 4-foot-by-4-foot campaign signs. He plans to put out more in the county, but he does not have any signs in the city of Elizabethton because of the city ordinance restricting the erection of campaign signs within the city until February.
Lunceford said he has not been involved in campaigning yet and will continue to devote his full attention to running the sheriff’s department.