The Class of 2022 at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine found out Friday where they were matched for their residencies, which they will begin this summer following their graduation in May.
The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) pairs graduating medical students with residency programs throughout the country. The Class of 2022 enjoyed a successful match rate, with 100 percent of the class securing residency training positions in 17 different specialties/sub-specialties in 21 states.
Twenty-five students will continue their training at institutions in Tennessee, and an additional 21 students will train at institutions in the Southeast. Eight members of the Class of 2022 will remain at Quillen College of Medicine for their residencies.
This is the first year since 2019 that Quillen students have received their matches in the traditional Match Day celebration, where they open envelopes revealing their matches together, surrounded by faculty, friends and family.
“For the past two years, we’ve had to celebrate Match Day virtually, so it was so exciting to be in person today with our students and their families as they learned where they were matched,” said Dr. Bill Block, vice president for clinical affairs and dean of Quillen College of Medicine. “The class of 2022 has persevered through a global pandemic and are deserving of this time of celebration that marks the culmination of their medical school training and the beginning of their new chapters as resident physicians.”
More than half of the Class of 2022 will enter primary care (family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine and obstetrics/gynecology) and six students will enter emergency medicine.
A number of students matched to highly competitive specialty programs, including anesthesiology (four), orthopedic surgery (three), ophthalmology (one), neurology (one), diagnostic radiology (one) and urology (one).
Two students will complete their residency training through military service.
Members of the Class of 2022 will attend residency at institutions across the country, including ETSU, Yale, Cornell, Mount Sinai, Ochsner, Wake Forest and Duke.
Nationally, the 2022 Main Residency Match was the largest in NRMP history. There were 39,205 total positions offered, the most ever. Of those, 36,277 were first-year (PGY-1) positions, also the largest on record and a 3.1% increase over 2021. The growth in PGY-1 positions was supported in part by an increase in the number of programs offering PGY-1 positions, 177 or 3.4%, in the Match, according to NRMP.
To learn more about Quillen, visit etsu.edu/com.
