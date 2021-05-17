East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine hosted a Military Commissioning Ceremony for six members of the Class of 2021 earlier this month.
The following students were commissioned as captains in the May 6 ceremony, just a few hours before receiving their diplomas and doctoral hoods from Quillen College of Medicine:
• Joshua Coleman, of Cleveland, Tenn., U.S. Navy. He will complete his residency in anesthesiology at Vanderbilt University.
• Kristen Hancock, of Fayetteville, Tenn., U.S. Air Force. She will complete her residency in internal medicine at Mountain Area Health Center.
• Autumn LaRocque, of Surgoinsville, U.S. Army Reserves. She will complete her residency in anatomic and clinical pathology at University of Maryland Medical Center.
• Landin Sorenson, of West Jordan, Utah, U.S. Army. He will complete his residency in psychiatry at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
• Kayla Watson, of Murfreesboro, U.S. Air Force. She will complete her residency in family medicine at Eglin Air Force Base.
• Grace Wholley, of Brentwood, U.S. Air Force. She will complete her residency in emergency medicine at University of California, Davis Air Force.
In addition to the medical school graduates who were commissioned, the college also recognized six veterans in the Class of 2021. They include:
• Mark Aujla, of Woodridge, Ill., U.S. Army. He will complete his residency in internal medicine/diagnostic radiology at University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
• Elizabeth Farabee, of Chicago, U.S. Air Force. She will complete her residency in OB/GYN at University of Louisville School of Medicine.
• Adam Gordon, of Johnson City, U.S. Army. He will complete his residency in family medicine at Siouxland Medical Education Foundation.
• Nicholas McIntire, of Johnson City, U.S. Army. He will complete his residency in family medicine at ETSU Health Family Medicine Bristol.
• Xian Shen, of New York, U.S. Army. He will complete his residency in emergency medicine at Trident Medical Center.
• Chris Welch, of Johnson City, U.S. Army. He will complete his residency in family medicine at ETSU Health Family Medicine Kingsport.
Quillen College of Medicine has a reputation for being “military friendly” and boasts the highest percentage enrollment of veteran and military students of any medical school in the country, with the exception of the Uniformed Services Health Sciences University.
To learn more about Quillen, visit www.etsu.edu/com.
