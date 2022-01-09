Several individuals have been appointed to new leadership roles at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine.
Dr. David Linville will serve as senior associate dean and chief of staff at Quillen College of Medicine and associate vice president for Clinical Affairs at ETSU. His new role begins in January 2022.
“Dr. Linville is well known to many as a graduate of Quillen and a long-term faculty member,” said Dr. Bill Block, dean of Quillen College of Medicine and vice president for Clinical Affairs at ETSU. “We are thrilled that he is returning ‘home’ to the medical school in this new role.”
Linville currently serves as executive vice provost for academics and health at ETSU and has previously held roles at Quillen including associate dean for Graduate Medical Education and assistant dean and director of operations.
In his new role at Quillen, Linville will assist in managing the College of Medicine in the Dean’s Office and with the Office of Finance and Administration. He also will contribute to the ongoing efforts of ETSU Health to align clinical practices across the university to enhance education and clinical care.
Linville earned his M.D. from Quillen in 2000 and completed an internship in general surgery at ETSU. He also holds an Ed.D. in educational leadership (2015) from ETSU.
Block also announced that Rachel Walden, associate dean of learning resources, has taken on an additional leadership role as Quillen’s director of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
“Rachel has been instrumental in leading our renewed efforts at DEI across the College of Medicine, and will now assume this additional leadership role to help keep these issues at the forefront,” Block said. “Efforts at improving DEI have been increased across the university, but continue to need significant attention and investment. Our Mission and Values statement calls out the importance of these aspects of our community and the need to respect diversity of people and thought. These important issues and changes will not occur without leadership and commitment.”
In addition, Dr. Beth Fox has transitioned to a new role as Quillen’s vice dean for Academic Affairs.
“Dr. Fox has been instrumental in our current success, serving as associate dean and chief of staff for the past three years,” Block said. “In this role she has led efforts including strategic planning, equity and diversity and executive recruitments. She has served as an active member of the team designing the TRAILS curriculum and is uniquely experienced to lead our academic mission.”
Finally, Dr. Scott Counts has joined Quillen College of Medicine’s leadership team as director of ETSU Health Sports Medicine. In this position he will aid in the development of enhanced sports medicine offerings and the expansion of services for the BucSports Athletic Medicine Center. He will also assist Quillen/ETSU Health with projects related to facility operations, planning and renovations, as well as, health and safety matters. Prior to joining the Quillen/ETSU Health leadership team, Counts served as projects director for Health Affairs in ETSU’s Office of the Provost.FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP