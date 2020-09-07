Q&A with Johnson City school board incumbent Jonathan Kinnick

Jonathan Kinnick says his experience on the Johnson City Board of Education will be essential in moving the district forward through future public education challenges.
Kinnick, a Milligan graduate with a bachelor of science degree in computer science and math, has served on the board for four years and attended board meetings for four years before he was elected.
In his time on the board, he’s been a leader in discussions about operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, capital project funding and other district challenges.
Kinnick is one of seven candidates running for three open seats in November. Other candidates include Beth Simpson, Kenneth Herb Greenlee, Ginger Carter, David Linville, Matt Wilhjelm and incumbent Paula Treece.
He recently corresponded with the Press to tell us more about himself and his role with the board.
How long have you been a part of the Johnson City community?
I came to Milligan in 1984, met my late wife there and have lived in Johnson City since graduating. Both of my children attended Johnson City Schools K-12, with my son graduating in 2012 and my daughter graduating in 2015.
What makes you right for the job?
I am the longest-serving incumbent running, and experience does make a difference. I develop software and do computer consulting for a living, and these analytical skills have been and will be an immense benefit to our school board and school system. Besides the critical thinking and problem solving that helps in all areas, my background and experience with technology has helped and will help in understanding issues and implementations, and making informed technology decisions.
What do you think are some of the biggest challenges in education today?
The pandemic is obviously the biggest challenge at the moment, with remote learning, safely doing in-person learning, etc. Funding continues to be a challenge, especially with capital projects, as our county continues to view the 48% of Washington County kids that happen to live in Johnson City as not worthy of their equitable share of capital money. The pending inter-local agreement does not even come close to making things equitable or allowing us to meet our growing capacity needs.
How do you think the board should go about those challenges?
I believe our current board and all administrators, teachers and staff have done an excellent job in an unprecedented situation, as there are no perfect solutions — it’s a pandemic. As for capital funding, our hands are tied, as we can only inform and explain our needs, which we have done extensively, and ask for funding, as the county and city are our funding bodies.
What are some hot-button education issues that are most important to you?
I don’t operate by “hot-button” issues — I work with the board and administrators to address issues that may come up, like the pandemic, and I work with them to plan ahead, so we do not make knee-jerk reactions to “hot-button” topics.
For our system, the transition to two middle schools is a huge and important endeavor that I have wanted to implement for years, and I would appreciate your vote so I can help complete this project that our current board has started.