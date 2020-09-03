Matt Wilhjelm hopes to bring his financial experience into the world of public education.
That’s one reason the East Tennessee State University grad said he decided to run for the Johnson City Board of Education in November.
Wilhjelm joins six other contenders for three open seats: Kenneth Herb Greenlee, Ginger Carter, David Linville, Beth Simpson, and incumbents Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
He recently corresponded with the Press to tell us more about himself and the ideas he wants to bring to the school board.
How long have you been a part of the Johnson City community?
I’m originally from near Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. I have called Johnson City home for 33 years.
What makes you right for the job?
The Board’s composition should possess a variety of skill sets to complement one another. It is worth noting the JCS budget comprises more than half of the City of Johnson City’s budget. And because of this, it is important the board have a representation that includes significant financial experience. To this end, I have served as the chief financial officer for solidly middle-market sized enterprises over the last 15 years.
Although sound analytical and decision-making skills are important, I believe these vital skills are secondary. The price of entry for being in education at any level is caring for kids to the degree that you are willing to do something about it. As the recipient of an older generation who poured into me the sense of responsibility to bring along the next generation, I have volunteered in several youth organizations including youth ministry, Scouts, mentoring, and several athletic teams over the last 20 years.
My wife and I have six children who are or will attend Johnson City Schools. Currently ranging from pre-kindergarten through Science Hill, we are certainly invested in seeing the school system continue to build upon its successes.
What do you think are some of the biggest challenges in education today?
Without question, the hot topic of today is managing education in a COVID environment. My view on this, and I applaud the steps our system has taken so far, is to offer remote and in-person opportunities to parents. COVID related concerns will be with us for some time, and we need to manage to the best of our ability the access to educational opportunities for all children in the school system.
Taking a longer view, preparing children to become open-minded, well-functioning adults who are ready for the workforce is the largest part of the primary goals for education. This has not changed. The world we are preparing our children for, however, continues to change and so must our education system.
When the children who are entering school today graduate college, they will be competing for jobs not against folks from upper-East Tennessee, but from around the world. Some estimate the recent growth of remote working has accelerated this process by a decade. The better prepared our children are for this type of environment, the more successful they will integrate into the workforce.
How do you think the board should go about those challenges?
Years ago, the system had the foresight to invest in technology in the classroom. This investment needs to continue whether it is related to COVID or in-class experience. That said, and no amount of technology will replace high-quality teachers and the teacher-student experience. Turning out prepared graduates requires top-tier teachers. Teachers moving into the area are choosing Johnson City Schools as the system of choice. We also have a teaching university in our backyard. Recruiting, equipping, motivating, and retaining the best teachers is and will continue to be one of the top priorities of the administration.
I would like to see a broader collaboration among businesses, technology schools, and our secondary education to better equip non-college-bound students to be ready to literally build our community upon graduation.
What are some hot-button education issues most important to you?
One reality that seems more can be done is that we still have kids that go hungry between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 a.m. not to mention weekends or the extended break due to COVID. Our community already has several outstanding programs addressing this issue, but they would tell you there is more to be done. I do not think we can expect a child to learn on an empty stomach when their concern is, “Will I eat tonight?”
