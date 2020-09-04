Kenneth Herb Greenlee has worked with children his entire life, and he hopes to take that experience to the Johnson City Board of Education.
After decades of work in athletics and as the director of the Carver Recreation Center, among other roles, Greenlee says he knows what it takes to be a district leader and mentor Johnson City Schools’ student body.
Greenlee recently filed to run for the Johnson City Board of Education in the November election, for which there are three open seats. He will be up against six other candidates: Ginger Carter, David Linville, Beth Simpson, Matt Wilhjelm and incumbents Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
Greenlee was narrowly defeated in 2018 by Treece to fill the vacancy created by former board member Stacie Torbett’s midterm resignation. Treece received 8,421 votes or 50.75%, while Greenlee came away with 8,101 votes or 48.82% of the total in his third campaign for school board.
After such a close race, Greenlee hinted to the Press about the prospect of a fourth run in 2020 saying, “It may come up in the future.”
He recently emailed the Press to tell us more about himself and the role he hopes to play in local education.
How long have you been a part of the Johnson City community?
I have lived in Johnson City all my life; I went to school at Dunbar Elementary for grades 1-5, integration transferred me to North Side Elementary for 6th grade, North Junior High for grades 7-9, and vocational school and Science Hill High School for grades 9-12 until graduation in 1973. I spent one year of college at ETSU in 1974. I’ve lived here for 65 years on the same street and in the same home since 1955.
What makes you right for the job?
I have had the privilege of working with children for more than 50 years; 10 of those years at the Johnson City and Washington County Boys and Girls Club, eight years with the Johnson City School System as a security guard, and 30 years as a school bus driver. I have worked as a sports official in football, basketball, softball, baseball and volleyball, and I coached youth teams for 35 years. I have worked in the City of Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department for 54 years, 34 of those years spent as the Center Supervisor of Carver Park.
What do you think are some of the biggest challenges in education today?
The biggest challenges in education today are getting teachers, parents and students to work together for the betterment of the student and the common sense and communication to energize the whole concept of everybody working together to achieve success in the classroom.
How do you think the board should go about those challenges?
The school board working with the superintendent, teachers, and parents to communicate the issues that plague the system’s students. Some students will go to college or trade school and some will walk the streets; the ones in the streets need a helping hand up by identifying the need of the student.
What are some hot-button education issues that are most important to you?
The hot button issues in education are tutoring, mentoring, professional responsibility and communication with students, parents and educators.