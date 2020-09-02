Q&A with Johnson City school board candidate Ginger Carter

Dr. Ginger Carter says public education leadership runs in her family.
The East Tennessee State University medical graduate recently filed to run for the Johnson City Board of Education in November, hoping to address concerns about school safety, technology advancement and much more.
Carter joins six other candidates competing for three open seats: Kenneth Herb Greenlee, David Linville, Beth Simpson, Matt Wilhjelm and incumbents Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
The Press recently asked her to tell us more about herself and her thoughts on public education challenges.
How long have you been a part of the Johnson City Community?
I lived in Johnson City during medical school from 1996-2000. I loved this area and was so happy to return in 2008, when I married Stacy Carter, who is now the head football coach at Science Hill High School.
What makes you right for the job?
First and foremost, I am a mother with an elementary-aged child in our public school system. There is no job that is more important to me than being a good mother, and that is a big reason that I am running for school board. I come from a family of educators, and the importance of education has always been a priority for me. This was instilled to me at an early age by my father, who was an educator for much of his career and then later served on his local board of education for over 20 years. I saw the impact that my father was able to have on the rural school system that I grew up in. That school system was quite poor with few resources. In my junior year of high school, the schools in my county actually shut down due to budget cuts. My father, serving as the chairman, was good at budgets and negotiations. With my father's leadership on the local Board of Education on which he served, our schools were able to open back up quickly. I saw how the vision and hard work of an effective leader on the school board could bring much-needed change to impact students, as well as teachers. I want to use those same qualities and motivation to serve my community on the Johnson City Board of Education.
What do you think are some of the biggest challenges in education today?
I think that one of the biggest challenges in education today is engaging our children when so many distractions are present. I think that our present culture makes it difficult for teachers to find effective ways to teach our children. I want to help bring about some ideas to help our teachers be the most effective educators possible.
How do you think the board should go about tackling those challenges?
Johnson City's public school system boasts some of the best educators in the state. I want to be sure that our teachers and our students have the tools that they need to excel at the highest possible level.
What are some hot-button education issues that are most important to you?
Though we want to embrace technology that can bring world-class learning opportunities to our students, I also feel very strongly that this must be done in a safe manner. The internet and technology can be both wonderful as well as dangerous. Especially in the school setting, safeguards must be in place to ensure that our children are protected. Virtual and physical safety is extremely important for our schools. I also feel like there should be some changes to ensure the physical safety of our students and teachers while in school.
Also, I would also like to see safety measures tightened on our school campuses during school hours so that public traffic by foot and vehicle is more restricted. When school is in session, there should never be anyone on school grounds that can not be identified as to who they are and what they are doing.
I am a huge advocate for the two middle school concept. I feel that this change will afford more opportunities in every way to all the students in our school system. I would also like to add, as a mother and a physician, that I am very happy that the Johnson City Board of Education has given our children the opportunity for in-person learning during this pandemic.
The families of our community desperately needed this as an option, and I am grateful to our Board of Education for providing the opportunity for in-person learning.
Answers have been edited for length and style.