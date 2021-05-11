A grand opening for Publix supermarket, 509 North State of Franklin Road, Suite 20, is scheduled for June 16.
That's when doors to the newest grocery store in Johnson City will open at 7 a.m.
Publix first announced four years ago that it planned to open a 47,500-square-foot market and other retail space at the northwest corner of West Market Street and State of Franklin Road. Those development plans were under review by city officials until construction began on the project late last year.
Johnson City officials also completed work on Novus Drive, a new access for the shopping complex, in late 2020.
In a statement released by Publix in April 2017 announcing its Johnson City location, the company said the new store will employ about 140 people.
Publix was founded in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida, by George W. Jenkins. It is among the top 10 largest-volume grocery chains in the United States with 1,147 stores in the South.
The site of the new Publix has been largely vacant since 2015, when Food City left for a new store off State of Franklin Road at Sunset Drive.
Food City had occupied the location for 18 years as part of the Markets West at Franklin. A pizza franchise and a Japanese restaurant remain a part of the shopping complex.