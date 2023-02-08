12.21.1.jpeg

The new home on East Myrtle Avenue in Johnson City was built by a partnership of several local organizations.

A home dedication ceremony will be held at noon on Friday, Feb. 17 for Holston Habitat for Humanity homebuyer Keena and her son Dalvin when they will receive the keys to their new home at 219 E. Myrtle Ave. in Johnson City.

Community members, volunteers, and other Holston Habitat supporters are invited to celebrate alongside Keena and Dalvin by attending the event in-person or by viewing on Facebook Live.

Keena and her son Dalvin will receive the keys to their new home Feb. 17 at a Holston Habitat for Humanity dedication ceremony.

