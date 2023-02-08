A home dedication ceremony will be held at noon on Friday, Feb. 17 for Holston Habitat for Humanity homebuyer Keena and her son Dalvin when they will receive the keys to their new home at 219 E. Myrtle Ave. in Johnson City.
Community members, volunteers, and other Holston Habitat supporters are invited to celebrate alongside Keena and Dalvin by attending the event in-person or by viewing on Facebook Live.
Keena’s will be the 318th family served since Holston Habitat’s founding in 1985. Qualified homebuyers save for closing costs, receive financial education, help build their houses and pay an affordable mortgage.
Habitat’s affordable monthly mortgages allow families like Keena’s to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.
“When I get that key in my hand, I’ll know this is real,” says Keena. “This will be the beginning of a new life having my own home.”
Keena’s house project was born out of Holston Habitat’s partnership with the City of Johnson City, Eastern Eight Community Development Corporation and Appalachia Service Project. Each of the three organizations are building an affordable home side-by-side on Myrtle Avenue, across from the Langston Center.
The First Tennessee Development District also supported the project with environmental reviews.
"This build has reminded me of the African proverb: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together’,” said Laura Kelly, Holston Habitat’s Executive Director. “I hope that this Neighborhood Revitalization project is the start of more to come. We love working alongside fellow non-profit builders to see deserving families absolutely thrive thanks to an affordable home.”
Additional sponsorship of Keena’s three-bedroom home was provided by Central Baptist Church of Johnson City and Food City, with the first four weeks of the project being designated as Women Build weeks. The City of Johnson City also provided $50,000 towards construction costs through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
In total, 176 Habitat Regulars, Women Build volunteers, and community volunteers contributed 2,600 construction hours under the leadership of Site Supervisors, Tim Mallinak and Renee Messina.
“By the grace of God there were so many people who came out and helped my family,” says Keena. “I am thankful, appreciative, and so blessed!”
To learn more about opportunities for affordable homeownership and affordable home repairs through Holston Habitat visit www.HolstonHabitat.org or call 423.239.7689.