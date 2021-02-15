A public hearing will be held Wednesday on recent updates to the Redevelopment and Urban Renewal Plan for downtown Johnson City and related parcels.
Officials say the size of the development district and how tax increment financing is actually used in the plan are not being changed.
The amendment reflects measures approved by the Johnson City Commission, Washington County Commission and the Johnson City Development Authority in the past year designed to bring the downtown revitalization district into uniformity with upgrades that the state General Assembly made to Tennessee’s TIF law in 2012.
The public hearing will be hosted by the JCDA at its offices, 207 N. Boone St., and will begin at 9 a.m. A map of the district and the actual amendment are available for public inspection at the JCDA offices in Suite 23 of the Taylor Office Building and at the offices of the Johnson City recorder in the Municipal and Safety Building.
Washington County commissioners voted 12-3 in May to approve a change in the way the county’s contribution to the tax increment financing district in downtown Johnson City is calculated.
The new formula will decrease the county’s annual contributions over the next nine years of the TIF agreement with the city of Johnson City and the JCDA.
The current TIF calculation is based on assessed property value. The resolution changes that to the amount of property taxes actually paid in the district.
Commissioners also voted last year to approve a separate resolution to change the debt ceiling in the TIF district from a fixed amount of $11 million to “an excess of 10% of the value of real property” in the district.
County Commissioner Freddie Malone, who serves as the commission’s representative on the JCDA, said last week the amendment to the TIF represents no change to the downtown district itself, but simply “memorializes into one document” all the resolutions that city and county officials approved for the district in the past year.
Officials say tax increment is a key economic development tool in revitalizing distressed downtowns across Tennessee.
When a TIF district is established, participating businesses and developers have a portion of their property taxes allocated to pay for improvements they would otherwise have had to fund themselves, such as infrastructure extensions, parking lot expansions and stormwater improvements.
Projects eligible for to become a TIF district include most manufacturing, commercial, retail and multi-family developments.