Webinar seeks to separate fact from fiction about novel coronavirus
East Tennessee State University Drs. Jonathan Moorman and Randy Wykoff, along with Northeast Region Health Office Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke will host a virtual novel coronavirus (COVID-19) information session titled “COVID-19: Separating Fact from Fiction.”
Wykoff, dean of ETSU’s College of Public Health, said the webinar has been in the works since August and comes as Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case count is growing at a record rate, with a record number of cases already recorded so far in October. Wykoff said the increases, coupled with a lot of public discourse about the virus due to the current election cycle, made the Oct. 27 date for the webinar “a really good time” to host it.
“I think the challenge with any issue like COVID, is that there is so much information and misinformation, even someone who’s trying to be really diligent about following can get bad information,” Wykoff said. “And, I think one of the best things you can do is try to get experts together — people like Dr. Moorman and Dr. Kirschke who are living and breathing this stuff.”
Wykoff said the region is fortunate to have nationally respected experts such as Moorman and Kirschke in the area to do an event like this.
“They’re the best trained epidemiologists in the country, so we’re really fortunate to have them here,” Wykoff said.
Kirschke said they want to make sure people have the “right information to make good decisions for their health and the health of the people around them.”
“There’s just more and more misinformation, so people are confused and they’re frustrated, so we really do want to get the right information out there, again, for people to make good decisions for their health and the health of the people around them,” Kirschke said, adding that he hopes people get a good background on the pandemic and are pointed to good sources of credible information.
The webinar will begin with a presentation from the speakers, and then go into a question-and-answer session. Wykoff asked people to submit their questions in advance to make things flow more smoothly during the webinar. The webinar will be held on Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m. You can register and submit questions by visiting https://etsu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lwzb8LQqTbCOUAsjKdYU5Q?fbclid=IwAR0C3F8wblHHYNx15E-_9Q_4gnuNiypNY117OQCKgWOE2Gx0k4GqPfOGoQ8.
“Hopefully (the webinar) will really help people understand what’s going on,” Wykoff said.