ELIZABETHTON — The two easternmost counties in Tennessee are continuing to encourage the wearing of protective masks in public to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I do highly recommend and strongly urge the continuation of the wearing of facial coverings in closed spaces where social distancing is not possible,” Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor said while allowing the county’s mask mandate to expire Wednesday night.
Carter County Interim Mayor Patty Woodby continued the policy of her predecessor, Rusty Barnett, when she signed Executive Order No. 8, extending the requirement to wear the protective masks for another 30 days.
“While the number of active cases of COVID-19 is trending down, it is imperative that we continue to take the proper safety measures to keep our community headed in the right direction,” Woodby said. “This includes wearing a mask or other facial covering when in public to help slow the spread of the disease, along with practicing proper handwashing and maintaining social distance whenever possible.”
Taylor told Johnson Countians that “this pandemic is not over.” He said the virus has impacted many lives in the county and the community continues to comfort the families of those who died from COVID-19. Taylor said “masks are highly recommended.” He said, “I implore you to do your part to help keep Johnson County healthier by following all the recommended guidelines such as hand washing, hand sanitizers, and social distancing.”
While many mayors have now issued several of the mask mandates, this was the first time for Woodby, he assumed the mayor’s post 10 days ago upon the death of Barnett. Prior to extending the mandate, Woodby sought advice from the neighboring county mayors. She said many of them said they felt extending the mandate was the right move for the community, especially with many schools beginning to bring students back into the classroom.
“With our children returning to school it is vital that we take all the precautions we can to help ensure not only the students’ safety but the safety of their families as well,” Woodby said.
In addition to extending the mask requirement, Woodby said the Carter County Commission and its committees will continue to hold their meetings electronically through October to help protect the health and welfare of the public. Live public access to these meetings is available by accessing the Zoom meetings at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4787669850 or by calling toll-free to 1-877-853-5257 and entering Meeting ID: 478-766-9850. The meetings are also broadcast live on Carter County’s YouTube channel.