MOUNTAIN CITY — A North Carolina man was convicted last week of murder, extortion and kidnapping charges even though investigators have yet to find the victim’s body.
Robert Leroy Littleton, 34, of Fleetwood, North Carolina, was one of six people arrested in 29-year-old Carlton Lamaar “Lovii” Edmondson’s death in January 2018, but he was the first to go to trial.
A jury found Littleton guilty of felony murder, extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, especially aggravated kidnapping and conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping.
The murder conviction brings an automatic life sentence, but prosecutors will seek consecutive sentences at a hearing in October.
Edmondson, from Valdese, North Carolina, was kidnapped and taken across the state line to Trade, Tennessee, in Johnson County where prosecutors said he was beaten to death. They convinced a jury of that with a video taken of him bloodied, being beaten and kicked on the ground. Edmondson’s body has never been found.
He allegedly was killed over a $700 drug debt. Edmondson’s family received several phone calls on Jan.18, 2018, from the kidnappers demanding the money for his return. Investigators said Edmondson’s relatives could hear him in the background begging for his life.
When North Carolina and Tennessee investigators determined the area the calls were made from, they found a four-inch spot of blood on the ground. Assistant District Attorney General Dennis Brooks said the blood was matched through DNA testing with Edmondson’s mother and father.
Brooks said Edmondson’s mother testified during the trial that on one of those phone calls her son told her the people who had him would kill him.
“It was very emotional,” Brooks said of Edmondson’s mother’s testimony.
In a video that investigators found on Robert Littleton’s phone, Edmondson was sitting up with obvious wounds to his face and saying he was sorry. Moments later he was kicked in the head falling over into the snow and was motionless.
The other five defendants are:
- Leigh Katherine Littleton — Robert Littleton’s wife — who was charged with first-degree murder.
- Brittany Arnold, who was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
- Valerie Ann Dollar, who was charged with conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping.
- Michael Stacey May, who faces conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping charges.
- James Combs, who was arrested on charges including aggravated kidnapping and extortion.
All remain in custody, and their separate trials are scheduled throughout the remainder of the year.