The Johnson City man shot last week behind the home of a woman he’s accused of stalking, raping and trying to kidnap was also alleged to have put a tracking device on her and a male friend’s vehicles, according to court documents.
Wayne A. Morris Sr., 56, 2904 Chatham Drive, has six warrants with 20 charges against him, and he has posted a total of $141,000 bond to a bonding company.
He was arrested Dec. 20 after being shot multiple times outside the woman’s home.
Morris was supposed to be in Washington County General Sessions Court Monday on his most recent charges, but his attorney, Gene Scott, had a written waiver from Morris asking for Scott to be there in his stead.
At that same hearing, Assistant District Attorney General Darcee Kubisiak filed a motion asking that Morris’ bond be revoked.
Judge Don Arnold issued a warrant for Morris’ arrest and ordered he be held without bond until a hearing on Monday to determine if the bond should be revoked.
Morris’ charges:
Dec. 20, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, attempted aggravated kidnapping and two counts of electronic tracking of a vehicle.
Around 6:15 p.m. that day, a woman Morris had previously dated and her male companion arrived at her Lone Oak Road home and found Morris hiding beside the residence. Court records allege that Morris attempted to use an electroshock device on the man, who was armed and shot Morris several times. Morris was also alleged to have pointed a gun at the couple, but his weapon jammed.
When officers arrived they found Morris had two handguns, two Tasers, a stun gun, duct tape, mace and handcuffs.
Morris was taken to a hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds. When he was released, police took him to jail where he was able to post a $100,000 bond.
On Dec. 21, the victims took their vehicles to a local auto shop where electronic tracking devices were found on each one.
Dec. 4, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection, aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping and stalking.
The woman told police that she was raking leaves in her yard when she saw Morris driving to her residence. She said he got out holding a handgun and demanded she get into his truck. The woman refused and said Morris then pointed the gun at her and said he would “blow her head off.” He was alleged to have tried to force her into the truck, but she slipped away from his grasp and Morris drove off. A passing motorist stopped to help the woman.
Dec. 1, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection, contempt of court and harassment.
On that day, Morris and the woman were in court regarding a previous charge against him. Later that day, the woman received several text messages — including pornographic photos and another of her and her deceased husband — to her phone. Police investigators, through a series of subpoenas to more than one phone company, said they tracked the number back to Morris.
Nov. 23, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection, contempt of court and harassment.
Those charges stemmed from Morris allegedly sending the woman flowers to her at work. The card attached to the flowers had a nickname previously used by Morris, according to a warrant. Police traced the flower delivery and determined it was paid for by Morris.
Nov. 20, 2021: Charged with violation of order of protection.
The woman called police after she allegedly received multiple texts and phone calls from Morris from two different numbers. There was an active order of protection in place prohibiting Morris from contacting the woman.
Sept. 11, 2021: Charged with aggravated burglary, rape and false imprisonment.
Those charges were placed after the woman was confronted inside her residence by Morris, held against her will and raped, according to court records.
Police were called to the area of Cherokee Elementary School after a passerby saw a naked woman with a sunshade wrapped around her run into the road seeking help. The driver got the woman into the vehicle and drove to a safer location where they called police.
The person told police they saw a man, purported to be Morris, near the woman’s carport holding what appeared to be a handgun. When police arrived, they searched the woman’s home but Morris was gone.
The woman told police she was sleeping when her dog got startled and woke her up. She went to the hallway where she said she saw Morris standing.
She told police that Morris said to her, “I’m here to get taken care of … you can do this the easy way or the hard way.”
The woman told police she saw a box by the doorway with several items inside, including an orange rope and sexual-type items. She said she was able to get out of the house, but that Morris caught her and raped her. She said that after the sexual assault, she asked Morris for something to drink. When he went to get it, she ran into the road and yelled for help.
The woman told police that she had ended her relationship with Morris a week before the Sept. 11 incident and thought she had all of her house keys back from him.
Morris, who was not in custody as of late Wednesday, is scheduled for a bond hearing Monday at 10 a.m.