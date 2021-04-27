ELIZABETHTON -- The hub of operations at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton is the tech foundations, nestled in a corner of the Administration Building. It has two computer labs and an office that serves the student population of approximately 3,000 students, plus about 200 new students each trimester. The spokes of the hub serve students enrolled in full-time training programs and the general public.
New students at the school, except students enrolled in online courses only, are tested within the first week of enrollment following orientation. Student skills are assessed. An interactive computer-based program focuses on education in workplace documents, graphic literacy and applied mathematics.
“It is a means of assessing the achievement and aptitudes of students for various occupations and is used to provide personalized counseling and program placement services to students,” said tech foundations coordinator Lisa Blackburn.
Blackburn, who has been at the school for more than two decades, is also a registered nurse who obtained her baccalaureate in nursing at East Tennessee State University. She oversees tech ttoundations as well as the online dietary manager training program. Rickie Glass is the test proctor who oversees the computerized testing.
The Tennessee Board of Regents requires tech foundations for all students on campus. If students do not make the required score of "5" they must do lessons to remediate and retake the quiz once they complete the review, Blackburn said. “The program is designed to help students gain technical skills in reading, math, writing and locating information necessary to be gainfully employment,” Blackburn said. Each student has an individual schedule developed to meet individual learning objectives.
In the coming weeks, Tennessee middle school students are expected to become more aware of career and technical education courses offered by the 27 TCATs across the state, thanks to a new law, HB 1446,, expected to be signed by the governor soon. It requires seventh and eighth graders to be made aware of career and technical education programs available to them at TCATs.
The prime sponsor of the legislation was Rep. Tim Hicks of Gray and Sen. Rusty Crowe of Johnson City. The information is to be provided in conjunction with the student’s career aptitude assessment.