ELIZABETHTON — There will be a large drop in the property tax rates in both Carter County and Elizabethton for the new fiscal year.
Coming on the heels of a recent reappraisal of properties in both the county and the city, the new tax rate drops to $2.03 per $100 of assessed property in the county and to $1.5706 per $100 of assessed property in the city of Elizabethton. That represents a drop in the county property tax rate of 44 cents from the current $2.47 and a drop in the city property tax rate of 28 cents, going from the current city property tax rate of $1.85.
The Carter County Commission and the Elizabethton City Council are both prepared to vote on the budgets for the new fiscal year, which begins on July 1. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the budget and second reading on the city’s 2021-2022 budget on Wednesday at noon. The Carter County Commission will vote on the county budget on July 19. Both legislative bodies have indicated there will be no increase in expenditures next year, indicating the state certified tax rate will be the most likely tax rate to be approved.
The certified tax rate is the rate that the state determines would result in a revenue neutral rate between the old tax rate under the previous appraisal and the the new rate under the new appraisal. There is a large difference between the old tax rates and new tax rate because of the recent spike in real estate sales. The reappraisal reflects the value of houses during this spike in the real estate market. The certified tax rate is determined by the state to bring in the same amount of revenue as last year. The rate varies among different property owners. Someone who has made improvements on their property and home will see an increase in taxes that reflects that increased value.
Carter County Assessor of Property Ronnie B. Taylor said the past year was especially difficult for his office. The state’s reappraisal program is designed to be a 5-year cycle in which one quarter of all property in the county is reviewed in the field and county records are updated. On the fifth year, there is a reevaluation of all property to include establishing new land and building values.
Not only was 2020 the difficult culmination of the reappraisal cycle, but it was also the climax of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor said. Several of Taylor’s staff became sick with contracted COVID during the year, but the job had to get done and was completed. There are nine people who work in the office, Taylor said.
Taylor said this small staff worked 34,433 parcels of property in the county; 6,966 parcels in Elizabethton; 462 parcels in Johnson City; and 210 parcels in Watauga. Taylor said one advantage the small staff had was its wealth of experience — 163 yrars in total.. The nine-person staff has 163 years of experience with the department.
“To get all of this done across the county is great, plus it happening during COVID time,” Taylor said. “I believe they need recognition for doing such a good job. Many people were allowed to work from home during COVID and some things were left undone, but we had to go all over the county and get everything done during sickness. They really need to be recognized,” Taylor said.
After the revaluation was done, the work of the office still was not complete. Taylor said an equalization board was held after the reappraisals went out. The large increase in the reappraisals caused a lot of people to come to the equalization board. Every one of the citizens was heard by the board.
The next step in the process is for the Elizabethton City Council to hold a public hearing on its proposed budget and new property tax rate. After the public hearing, the county will vote on the budget ordinance, which has already been unanimously approved on first reading. The amount of the tax rate had not been set at the time of the first reading on June 10 because the state had not yet announced the amount. Instead, the council approved a motion which indicated that the certified tax rate was the accepted amount. The city staff is not requesting a property tax increase for 2021-22.
The total revenue for the city of Elizabethton general fund is $18,023.563. The budgets for the city school system are $25,273,932 for general purpose school fund; $5,988,237 for federal funds; $1,174,075 for school nutrition.