ELIZABETHTON — A two-year effort to bring dependable drinking water to a section of Stoney Creek where five cases of E. Coli have been experienced will be reaching a milestone on Tuesday. The united effort by federal, state and local officials will be celebrated at the First Utility District offices on Tuesday, when State Senators Jon Lundberg and Rusty Crowe and Representative John Holsclaw will attend the contract signing for the project to extend the First Utility District of Carter County waterlines to Dry Hollow.
Keith Bowers Sr., a member of the Board of Commissioners First Utility District, said the Dry Hollow community once was served by an independent water provider, but that system is not operating and the E. Coli bacteria appeared in the small system a few years ago. The old water system is also not in compliance with current regulations.
Providing First Utility District water to Dry Hollow is the logical fix to the problem, but that costs money. The project would require about 6,500 linear feet of water line for First Utility District to serve the community.
To meet that cost, Carter County government leaders asked the First Tennessee Development District to assist the county in applying for a Community Development Block Grant under Imminent Threat funding.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said Carter County received the grant for extending the First Utility District lines to Dry Hollow. As with most CDBG grants, there was a requirement for matching funds. Woodby said the grant would provide a total of $363,750. The plan was for the First Utility District of Carter County to provide the matching fund of $121,250. That was a substantial cost to the small utility district.
But the costs went up substantially, as construction prices in general have increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a second factor that increased the costs. Several residents had not been included in the original plans for the Dry Hollow extension because it was thought they could stay on the old system. After an order from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation resulted in residents deciding to hook onto the public water system, that increased the length of the extension from 6,500 linear feet to 8,020 linear feet.
The changes meant an additional cost of $162,000. That meant the tiny First Utility District would have to spend $283,250 to extend the water line.
Woodby said solution came when it was determined the project could be funded by the American Rescue Plan. That meant the utility district would have to pay nothing on a project that is now projected to cost $647,000.
The project will include an extension of 3,830 linear feet of 4-inch water line on Dry Hollow Road, at a cost of $238,730; an extension of 2,963 linear feet of 4-inch liner on Flora Dugger Road at a cost of $180,450; and 1,350 linear feet of 2-inch line on M.D. Dugger Road at a cost of $47,850. Total construction costs are $467,030.
Bowers said the project will add 38 households to the utility system’s customer base. There are no businesses in the extension area. Woodby and Bowers said they expect work to begin in six to eight months if the construction materials are available. Hayes Construction will do the project.
“I want to thank Mayor Woodby for her great work on getting project going,” Bowers said.