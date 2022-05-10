ELIZABETHTON — Years of work appears to be nearing fulfillment, as construction on a boat ramp for access to the Watauga river beneath the Tenn. Highway 400 bridge at the entrance to Elizabethton appears to be getting underway.
The project has received a $45,000 grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority and heavy equipment has been staged at the site of the ramp.
The idea for the ramp was brought to the Elizabethton City Council by IDEA’s group, later called Go Betsy. Chris Little, one of the group’s founding members, said the reason for the ramp was to provide better access to a great trout fishing spot. Little said the trophy trout stream should attract fishermen from far and wide, but more access to the river must be provided.
The location was an easy one to sell, since it was government land. But it still required a lot of work by a large number of volunteers and government officials.
Little said it all began with the speech before the city council. He said he was accompanied by Danny Ward and Karen Hitchcock. Their effort succeeded and the city was on board, and it remains so, with a resolution that the city council will consider at its meeting on Thursday, saying, “This boat ramp that will be constructed along the Watauga river would serve as a valuable resource for fishermen, boating and kayaking enthusiasts and also first responders who often perform rescues along this heavily used river.”
Convincing the council was just the beginning. The group then began convincing other government agencies and public organizations to join the effort.
Donations came to the project from the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Modern Woodmen, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and the Carter County Commission.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has been and will continue to provide oversight of the facility.
An important ally was the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, which was happy to promote trout fishing on the Watauga. Little said the agency provided engineering and manpower for the project, but could not help with the paving of the parking lot. Little said that was going to be done by the Carter County Highway Department, but his group still had to find the funds for the effort.
That was where the Tennessee Valley Authority entered the picture. The agency has agreed to provide the city with $45,000 for use in completing the ramp by purchasing the asphalt needed to construct the parking lot.
With that funding in place, Little said the Tennessee Department of Transportation will prepare the ground. The Carter County Highway Department will then pave the parking lot.
All of this intergovernmental cooperation was commented upon in the resolution that the city council will be asked to approve on Thursday night. It concludes by saying “Community volunteers have supported the building of this boat ramp, along with several government agencies, including TDOT, who have assisted with the License Agreement for use of the land, and TWRA, who have actively taken a part in assisting with the project engineering and would later construct the boat ramp. In addition to these agencies, TVA has also played a key role in this project, which has included the assistance in permitting and funding for the project at the request of Go Betsy.”
Little said the access will help bring more trout fishermen to the Watauga. He said other access points are needed, including one that should be built into the design for the new Smalling Bridge on the western end of the county.