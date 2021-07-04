A program designed to draw remote workers to the region, which also offers cash incentives up to $5,000 for those who are eligible, has received 52 applications as of June 21.
More than 20 states are represented in the applicant pool, with most of them coming from the professional services, health care or information technology industries.
A website created to accept applications, remotejohnsoncitytn.com, has been live since May 13, and marketing and promotion of the program started on June 7.
Of those applicants, 38 are eligible for the program, which resulted from a joint venture of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau.
A selection committee will start going through names next week. Those selected will undergo a background screening, employment verification and will be invited for a visit.
Johnson City commissioners heard a quarterly update on the program during a meeting on Thursday. The city has committed $300,000 to the program: $100,000 in the last fiscal year for marketing and $200,000 in the FY22 budget commissioners just approved.
Applicants earning $50,000 to $60,000 would receive $2,500 to move to the area, people earning $61,000 to $70,000 would receive $3,500 and people earning $71,000 to $80,000 would receive $5,000.
“While that’s not really a lot of money when it comes to getting folks here, it gets their attention,” said Alicia Phelps, the executive director of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association. “We’ve seen that with pretty much all campaigns. They do that to get the attention, and it does help them with the move here.”
Applicants will receive 25% of the incentive upon moving to the area, 25% after living here for six months and the rest after living here for a whole year.
Aside from the cash incentives, participants will also be eligible to receive a $1,000 gift certificate toward the purchase of a bike or kayak, a free grill from Meco Grills, a discounted work space at Spark Plaza and discounted sporting goods.
To be eligible, applicants must relocate to Johnson City or Washington County within six months, be a full-time remote worker, have a minimum annual income of $50,000, be 24 or older and be committed to reside in the area for one year. They must also participate in networking meetings and events.
Phelps expects the program will attract 10 to 20 people in the first year-and-a-half. She noted that it will be important for them to be active members of the community.
“We are making an investment in the future of the area not just getting people to move here,” she said.
Mitch Miller, CEO of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, said one of the most important aspects of the program is building an ecosystem for remote workers, which gives them an emotional incentive to stay here long-term.
He noted that the number of people recruited will ultimately depend on the amount of available funding and the income of participants.
Long-term, he said the number of people recruited for the program will depend on the market. Miller said employers are hearing more and more that their employees want the option to work remotely.
“These next two years, it’s a prime opportunity to capture those individuals, but I still think this is only going to increase,” Miller said.
Miller said someone making $50,000 a year has a $10,000 annual impact on the local economy, but he hopes that participants will have a ripple effect in the community, which could include partnering with other people on projects or getting involved in local nonprofits.
“You can’t just look at it from one individual,” he said. “It’s creating a community, creating an environment.”