For children without a place to call home, being able to enjoy something as simple as a warm lunch in a school cafeteria can be the highlight of the day.
Sydnee DeBusk, coordinator of the homeless program in Johnson City Schools, said she hears heartbreaking stories every day from the students and families she serves. She witnessed one recently when she and her assistant, Madison Ashley, took a student to be examined by an eye doctor.
DeBusk said the student is in the third grade and was having difficulty dealing with his studies.
“This kid has bounced around in three states and was academically far behind his classmates,” she said. “His teacher noticed he had some unmet medical needs and was having difficulty seeing. Basically, he couldn’t read because he couldn’t see.”
DeBusk said she made an appointment for him to see an optometrist, but the child was not happy with the idea of leaving school.
“He was so bummed about missing lunch,” she said, noting the routine of sharing a meal with classmates provided much-needed nourishment and stability that he was missing outside the school walls.
DeBusk said she assured the student his lunch would be waiting for him when he returned.
“He got his new eyeglasses and we took him back to school where he ate his lunch,” she said. “He was very happy.”
DeBusk also recently recalled the plight of another homeless family being served by her program. The family is living temporarily in a budget hotel while the children attend city schools.
She said the mother and father are both working at a local restaurant and are trying their best to get on the waiting list for public housing in Johnson City. Unfortunately, they’ve been told the pay from their low-wage jobs make them ineligible for public housing.
Then there is the case of a single mother with a child enrolled in North Side Elementary School. DeBusk said when the family came into the school system’s homeless program, the child was just getting settled into his new school environment.
Later, the mother found housing she could afford in Carter County, but decided to keep her child enrolled at North Side where he is doing very well in class.
DeBusk said the woman now commutes daily from Hampton to Johnson City so that her son can continue his studies “in a stable environment where he has become successful.”