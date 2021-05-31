John Baker was heartbroken when he made the decision to close the Tri-Cities Pride Community Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic last March, just two months after it opened.
“It was heartbreaking,” Baker said of the decision to close. “It was, it was heartbreaking because we were only just getting going and the momentum was starting to build. It’s sort of like having your feet swept right out from underneath you.”
After more than a year of closure, however, the center is ready to reopen.
“We are beyond excited,” Baker said of reopening, noting that fundraising efforts for the center began all the way back in 2012.
Baker said the center is even more important now as Tennessee has passed a slew of anti-LGBTQ bills in recent months, many of which are targeted at transgender people.
“We have too many in our community that are marginalized, that are discriminated against — we’re here to say, ‘No, we’re just human beings like everybody else, give us a break and give us a chance’,” Baker said.
Baker said they hope to host various activities, as well as discussions and potlucks.
“We want activity and we want interaction and we want people to come here and make it their center,” Baker said. “That’s what it is for.”
The Pride Community Center is located on the mezzanine level of the Kings Centre building, 300 E. Main St. Baker said the center hopes to restart potlucks and other events in the coming weeks. The center’s hours of operation will be posted on its Facebook page, though Baker said it will likely be open every Saturday in the evenings.