Looking for something to do this weekend? You're in luck.
Introducing: Press Picks, a recurring series in the Johnson City Press where staff writers and editors share events, activities or other things they're excited to do this weekend that you might also find fun. And, with this being July 4 weekend, there's no shortage of things to do. Below, Johnson City Press reporters share their Fourth of July plans.
Kayla Hackney, Staff Writer:
Freedom Fest is sure to be a blast for those looking to celebrate the Fourth of July the traditional way with food vendors, live music from Powershift and the Breakfast Club and a fireworks show at dark. The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 at Unicoi Elementary School, and attendees are encouraged to check parking map’s on the town’s website beforehand.
If you're looking for something to do on Saturday instead, you can celebrate the land of the free and those who helped make it that way on Saturday, July 3, during the Welcome Home Veterans parade in Erwin. The parade starts on 2nd Street at 10:30 a.m., and afterward, the Erwin Fire Department will open a fire hydrant at the corner of Love and Main streets for a downtown splash dance complete with music, merriment and, most importantly, free snow cones.
Sarah Owens, Staff Writer:
Jonesborough's 50th Jonesborough Days Festival takes place in downtown Jonesborough this weekend. Attendees can expect a surplus of family activities, live music, craft booths, storytelling, a patriotic parade, fireworks and more.
Nathan Baker, News Editor:
Deep in the dog days of summer, it's a great time to head to a local waterway for some paddling. Watauga Lake is cool and clear, and Boone Lake is finally back near full pool, though it's a little cloudy. It's sure to be crowded out there, so be safe and wear a life vest.
David Floyd, Staff Writer:
I'm going to make tacos this weekend and practice field goals at the ETSU recreation fields. I might also catch up on "Loki" and "Rick & Morty." I'm not a fireworks fan.
Becky Campbell, Staff Writer:
I'm looking forward to a low-key July 4th weekend — maybe a hike or work in the yard — and trying to keep my animals calm from all the fireworks.
Jonathan Roberts, Staff Writer:
For me, I'll be at Jonesborough Days Saturday to do some photo work for the paper, and enjoying some sub-80 degree weather. I haven't decided if I'll try and catch some fireworks displays yet, but if I were going to go to any of them I'll probably make my way back to Jonesborough.