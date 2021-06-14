ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton’s history proves that a sailor can make a pretty good general. Now a teacher at Elizabethton High School said he hopes a soldier can start a pretty good naval cadet course for high schoolers.
Elizabethton has a proud tradition of military service going back to the Overmountain Men who fought in the Revolutionary War. But the service of Elizabethton native Samuel P. Carter was one of the most unique. Carter was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy but fought the Civil War on the side of the Union Army, attaining the rank of major general. He then returned to the Navy, where he continued his career, once again receiving a star rank, but this time as a commodore. He was later promoted to rear admiral on the retired list.
Ryan Presnell can probably take comfort in Carter’s success in two branches of the military. Presnell had 10 years of experience as an officer in the Tennessee National Guard, including tours of active duty in Iraq and Fort Jackson. He left as a captain after he became head coach of the Elizabethton High School baseball team. Presnell also has experience in law enforcement and teaches criminal justice at EHS.
Elizabethton’s first Cadet Corps class will begin with the fall semester. Before it begins, Presnell has lots of preparation in learning about the Navy. A lot of it will take place when he goes to San Diego next month for a week-long certification course.
“There are a lot of things that are the same in the various branches of the military, such as attention to detail and leadership,” Presnell said. But he expects to be doing a lot of studying to stay a week ahead of the students he is teaching. He said it won’t be the first time he has taught a class that way.
Presnell said “I am very excited to be given the opportunity to lead the NNDCC program at EHS. It’s going to be a learning process, but I know our community greatly supports the tenets of military service and this program will flourish because of it.”
For over a year, Elizabethton High School has been involved in establishing a National Defense Cadet Corps unit at the school. Many people are familiar with the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps programs offered at several high schools. The National Defense Cadet Corps programs are like the JROTC programs except for funding. JROTC programs are funded by the federal government. NDCC programs are funded by the individual schools.
The Elizabethton City Council passed the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget on first reading on Thursday night and will pass the final reading later this month. That allows the school district to move forward with securing an instructor for the new program. Travis Thompson, secondary supervisor with the Elizabethton City School System, secured the application and approval from the Department of the Navy over a year ago.
Thompson said “this opportunity will be an investment in a community that is rich in serving others and giving back.”
Presnell said the students will wear uniforms and will have the opportunity to perform in such military organizations as color guards for the school’s athletic events. He said there are also opportunities for the students to participate in summer training programs and cruises.
The course offerings include citizenship, naval orientation, history, operations, navigation, seamanship, leadership, nautical astronomy, electronics, ceremony, and physical fitness. If a student successfully completes three years of the program and decides to enlist after high school into a military branch, they are eligible for an advanced promotion. The achievement also authorizes the instructor to nominate the candidate for the United States Naval Academy, where Samuel P. Carter graduated.