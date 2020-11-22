Mountain View Elementary School students got a chance to learn about energy saving superheroes like “Solar Sally” and “Hydro Henry” Thursday.
That’s when Tennessee Valley Authority Boone Dam Principal Project Manager Sam Vinson and BrightRidge’s Energy Services Advisor Josh Cole brought TVA science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) coloring books featuring the superheroes as a gift for each student.
“This coloring book enables those of us who work STEM careers at the Boone Dam project to show school children how STEM is a part of their everyday lives. Who knows? Maybe some of these children will be inspired by the energy superheroes and want to work at TVA one day,” Vinson said.
Vinson later presented Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett with additional coloring books for use in other city schools.
The book highlights the types of energy sources generated by TVA and features stickers, trading cards and age-appropriate terminology to promote STEM-focused learning.
There are also overarching environmental stewardship themes and ethnically diverse superheroes.
Vinson visited Carver Recreation’s after-school program to provide coloring books and speak with the children about TVA and its mission of service to the people of the Tennessee Valley through environmental stewardship, energy production and economic development.